Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Directa S.I.M.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   IT0001463063

DIRECTA S.I.M.P.A.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:52 2023-02-24 am EST
4.165 EUR   -0.72%
02/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fly expert.ai; down Jonix after accounts
AN
01/11Futures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/10European bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Directa SIM abolishes the post of general manager

02/27/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa has made it known that the board of directors has resolved to remove the position of general manager with immediate effect.

Thus, Elena Motta will no longer be part of the staff.

All functions previously performed by the general manager will be taken over by the managing director, Vincenzo Tedeschi.

On Friday, Directa SIM closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR4.17 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DIRECTA S.I.M.P.A.
02/08ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Fly expert.ai; down Jonix a..
AN
01/11Futures up; Fed members words dampen fears
AN
01/10European bourses down; Powell less hawkish than expected
AN
01/10Directa SIM closes out 2022 with sharply rising numbers
AN
2022Directa S.I.M.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,1 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2021 5,23 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
Net Debt 2021 48,5 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 68,7 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart DIRECTA S.I.M.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Directa S.I.M.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECTA S.I.M.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Average target price 5,02 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Segre Chairman
Gabriele Villa Head-International Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECTA S.I.M.P.A.14.27%73
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-15.29%20 481
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.29%14 941
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.32%9 374
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.62%6 496
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)20.21%4 018