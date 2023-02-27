Directa SIM abolishes the post of general manager

(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa has made it known that the board of directors has resolved to remove the position of general manager with immediate effect.

Thus, Elena Motta will no longer be part of the staff.

All functions previously performed by the general manager will be taken over by the managing director, Vincenzo Tedeschi.

On Friday, Directa SIM closed 0.7 percent in the red at EUR4.17 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.