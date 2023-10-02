October 02, 2023 at 09:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa announced Monday that the chairman of the board of directors, Massimo Segre, through his Mi.Mo.Se. Spa, purchased 9,500 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR3.6416, for a total value of EUR34,595.20.

Directa SIM's stock is down 0.8 percent EUR3.62 per share.

