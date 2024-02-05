(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa announced Monday that it has signed a partnership with Vanguard, one of the world's largest management companies, to make Vanguard's range of ETFs, such as the Vanguard FTSE AllWorld UCITS ETF global equity and the LifeStrategy range of multi-asset ETFs, available to Directa's nearly 80,000 clients at zero commission.

In detail, the proposal is for purchase orders with a minimum value of EUR2,500 and covers all Vanguard ETFs listed on Borsa Italiana Spa.

"This initiative reflects Directa SIM's commitment to providing its clients with cutting-edge investment opportunities, with access to high-quality financial instruments offered by one of the world's leading management companies. The agreement results in a further evolution of online investment products for the retail audience, making high-level investment solutions accessible to investors at extremely competitive costs," the company explained in a note.

Directa SIM trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.49 per share.

