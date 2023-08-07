(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa has announced that Giancarlo Marino has resigned as co-CEO for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Noemi Mondo.

Marino holds 1.4 million shares in the company and will receive a severance payment and a severance incentive. He also resigned as vice chairman of Centrale Trading - Cassa Centrale Banca Group where, in his place, the board named Massimo Segre.

Marino's proxies were given to Vincenzo Tedeschi, the company's managing director.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

