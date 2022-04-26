22NW Announces the Election of All Seven Nominees to DIRTT's Board at Annual and Special Meeting Based on Announced Results

22NW Fund, LP (“22NW” or “we”), the largest shareholder of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT; TSX:DRT) (“DIRTT” or the "Company") with ownership of approximately 19% of the Company's outstanding shares, today commented on the results announced at the Company's 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The voting results indicate that shareholders have elected 22NW's entire seven-member slate to DIRTT's Board of Directors (the "Board"). DIRTT's new Board will include Aron English, Cory Mitchell, Ken Sanders, Douglas Edwards, Mary Garden, Scott Robinson and Scott Ryan.

Aron English, founder and portfolio manager of 22NW, commented:

"22NW is pleased that all seven of our nominees have joined the Board at this critical point in time. Our slate's ownership perspectives and industry experience will be tremendous assets in the boardroom. Our nominees are fully committed to putting this contest behind them and immediately helping chart the right path forward at DIRTT. We thank shareholders for their support throughout this process. Now that the Company's leadership structure has been reconstituted, DIRTT should be well-positioned to begin enhancing its corporate governance and prioritizing initiatives that are most likely to unlock meaningful value for shareholders, customers and other stakeholders."

