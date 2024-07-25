Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Airing at new times on BNN Bloomberg broadcast on July 27 & 31, 2024 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the Clean Tech sector including:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC Pink: DRTTF) VIDEO - Disrupting the construction industry with its innovative design for disassembly and reuse approach and precision manufacturing, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) VIDEO - Revolutionizing the roofing industry with its inventive recycling process that transforms discarded asphalt shingles into valuable reusable components reducing landfill waste and promoting resource reuse.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) (OTCQB: REVVF) VIDEO - is transforming the renewable energy landscape with innovative wind, solar, and battery storage solutions for commercial clients looking to achieve their ESG goals.

enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (NASDAQ: EU) VIDEO - Leading the charge in clean energy uranium production, operating two licensed processing plants in Texas, enCore is utilizing an environmentally friendly in-situ recovery process, positioning itself as a key player in America's push for energy independence.

Evanesce Inc. (evanesce.com) VIDEO - As global demand for sustainable solutions grows, Evanesce is transforming the packaging industry with 100% compostable products made from molded starch and biopolymers. By replacing traditional plastics and styrofoam, Evanesce reduces environmental waste with their patented technology.

RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: RE) (OTCQX: RROYF)VIDEO - As climate change continues to be a pressing global issue, RE Royalties is driving growth in the renewable energy sector through a royalties financing model. This approach supports sustainable investments and has led to significant milestones, including a 63% average annual growth rate and high environmental impact, as recognized by the S&P Global Group.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) VIDEO - In response to growing global energy demands, Kiwetinohk is developing oil and natural gas assets along with natural gas-fired and solar electricity projects. By investing in proven technologies and strategic projects, Kiwetinohk aims to provide reliable, low-risk energy solutions, positioning them as a key player in the energy transition sector.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and interviews with emerging company executives on location.

Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

Airing at New Times on BNN Bloomberg!

Saturday July 27 @ 8:00pm ET

Wednesday July 31 @ 7:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network - Sun Aug 4 @ 1:00pm ET, Mon Aug 5 @ 8:30am ET

