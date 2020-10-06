Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIRTT Announces Most Significant ICE® Software Release to Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:13am EDT

Broader accessibility through Android and Windows and expanded VR hardware support

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully-customizable environments, announces the largest version release to date of its industry leading software: ICE® 21.

The ICE® 21 release allows more people to experience ICEreality® with added Android and Windows desktop platform compatibility and expanded functionality across a broader range of virtual reality head mounted display hardware. ICE® continues with its roots in video game technology and leverages advances in gaming visualization which are reflected in ICE 21’s and ICEreality’s notably enhanced graphics.

“We maintain our position as the frontrunner of interior construction software with ICE® 21,” says Mark Greffen, CTO of DIRTT. “Our users can create compelling experiences within the ICE® application. We have made it even easier to invite people to join the real time ICE® experience in the cloud. Our expanded offering of apps and Virtual Reality enablement allows our users to work together like never before to create amazing spaces.”

“The investments we’ve made in the evolution of ICE® software provides our clients and our partners with the most compelling and accurate design and construction experience available in our industry and further reinforces that the DIRTT process is truly a better way to build and modify interior spaces,” says Kevin O’Meara, CEO.

DIRTTs patented, proprietary ICEreality® technology enables stakeholders in a DIRTT construction project to simultaneously share a cloud-based virtual experience of their space, collaborating from multiple locations with just an internet connection, and to make rapid real-time design decisions with instantaneous feedback on visual design, space usage and pricing. The changes are instantaneously recorded in the project’s ICE® file, complete with detailed manufacturing information, and ready to order.

ICE® began as DIRTT’s solution to conventional construction’s complex process and has since evolved to include defining a superior way to communicate design and construction outcomes to clients, architects, designers and general contractors. ICE® and ICEreality® are protected by over 20 current patents in the United States and Canada. Click here to read more.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT
403-618-4539
kmaceachern@dirtt.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
11:13aDIRTT Announces Most Significant ICE® Software Release to Date
GL
08/01DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Investor Presentation - August 2020
PU
08/01DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : Q2 2020 Earnings Call Supplemental Slides
PU
07/29DIRTT Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/27DIRTT announces upcoming conference schedule
GL
07/09DIRTT to release 2020 second quarter financial results July 29
GL
07/07DIRTT Launches Campaign to Encourage Organizations to Build Resilient Spaces ..
GL
06/25DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : announces director resignation, gives thanks for contribut..
PU
06/25DIRTT Announces Director Resignation
GL
05/25DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL : IR Presentation - May 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 229 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 -12,5 M -9,45 M -9,45 M
Net cash 2020 57,1 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 178 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 169
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,65 CAD
Last Close Price 2,10 CAD
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin P. O'Meara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven E. Parry Chairman
Jeffrey A. Calkins Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey D. Krause Chief Financial Officer
Mark Greffen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-50.59%134
VINCI SA-24.95%49 218
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 395
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.26%18 108
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.65%18 058
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.96%17 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group