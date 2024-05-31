Structure and Activities

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is incorporated and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. DIRTT's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT" and are quoted on the OTC Markets on the "OTC Pink Tier" under the symbol "DRTTF". DIRTT Environmental Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned American subsidiary of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.

DIRTT manufactures customized interiors used in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets. We manufacture our products in factories located in Calgary, Alberta and Savannah, Georgia. Our products are shipped to our customers across North America.

DIRTT's Supply Chain

DIRTT's supply chain includes businesses that supply goods and services to our organization, primarily encompassing various vendors, suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors involved in the procurement of goods and services necessary for our operations. DIRTT procures aluminium, hardware, wood, powder and paint, and glass, amongst other goods, for use in its manufacturing processes. During the Reporting Period, aluminium accounted for approximately 31% of our purchased materials, while wood, hardware, and finishing powder and paint accounted for approximately 12%, 9%, and 9%, respectively. During the Reporting Period, our key materials were sourced as follows:

one supplier accounted for approximately 61% of our aluminum supply and two additional suppliers provided 19% and 18%, respectively; two suppliers accounted for approximately 46% and 44% of our wood supply; one supplier accounted for 100% of our paint; and one supplier accounted for approximately 42% of our hardware supply.

Approximately 93% of the materials we purchased were manufactured in North America, and the remaining 7% in other regions including Europe and Asia. During the Reporting Period, DIRTT did not have any sales outside of Canada and the United States.

Potential Risk of Forced Labour and

Child Labour in our Supply Chains

We believe that identifying and managing risks is an essential component of our success. DIRTT employs an enterprise risk management process, with oversight from the Board of Directors (the "Board"). During the Reporting Period, DIRTT started the process of identifying risks related to forced labour and child labour in our operations and our supply chain and intends to continue building and strengthening our risk assessment strategies.

Our workforce is comprised of manufacturing and office positions, as well as contractors. All employees and contractors that work for us are subject to Canadian and American employment law. As such, we consider there to be a low risk of forced labour or child labour within our own workforce.

We acknowledge that the potential risk of forced and child labour in our supply chains depends on the type and level of activity being conducted. Our current policies, procedures and practices help ensure that labour used by our tier one and two suppliers is voluntary, provides workers with a fair wage, is non-exploitative to workers, and that facilities where workers are present are in compliance with health and safety standards.

We will continue to assess and monitor these risks and work to further develop and improve our processes to protect against these risks.