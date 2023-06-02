Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:39:58 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.4600 CAD    0.00%
05:31pDIRTT Reimburses 22NW for Expenses Related to Contested Director Election
GL
05:30pDIRTT Reimburses 22NW for Expenses Related to Contested Director Election
AQ
05/31DIRTT Environmental Solutions Brief: Announcing Departure of Mark Greffen, DIRTT's Chief Technology Officer; Concurrently, James Mulawyshyn Will Assume Position of Senior VP, Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIRTT Reimburses 22NW for Expenses Related to Contested Director Election

06/02/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to announce that it has issued 3,899,745 common shares of DIRTT to 22NW Fund, LP at a deemed price of $0.40 per common share, as reimbursement for legal and other expenses incurred by 22NW Fund, LP in connection with the Company's contested director election at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2022. The agreement to issue the common shares was previously announced by the Company on March 16, 2023, subject to shareholder approval, which approval was received at the 2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its integrated system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system offers total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the TSX under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


All news about DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
05:31pDIRTT Reimburses 22NW for Expenses Related to Contested Director Election
GL
05:30pDIRTT Reimburses 22NW for Expenses Related to Contested Director Election
AQ
05/31DIRTT Environmental Solutions Brief: Announcing Depa..
MT
05/31DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Leadership Chang..
GL
05/31DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Leadership Chang..
AQ
05/31DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/30Transcript : DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/30DIRTT Environmental Solutions Expands Network With New DIRTT Experience Centers
MT
05/29DIRTT Construction Partner Network Growing With New DIRTT Experience Centers
GL
05/29DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Announces Opening of Three New Experience Centers Ea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 167 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 928
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,46
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Scott Little Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth D. Sanders Independent Chairman
Mark Greffen Director-Strategic Development
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-33.33%34
SAINT-GOBAIN15.20%28 873
ASSA ABLOY AB8.94%24 958
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.78.71%14 850
MASCO CORPORATION5.12%11 043
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-9.85%11 007
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer