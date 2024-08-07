CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the release of ICE Manager, the most significant update to its industry-leading software platform to date.



This software update introduces two key components: the new ICE Manager and the Design Editor application, both developed to revolutionize user engagement with the ICE platform. These advancements streamline the update process and enable continuous value delivery, positioning DIRTT's partners and clients at the forefront of industrialized construction technology.

“The release of ICE Manager is an incredibly exciting milestone. This modernization of the ICE Software will ensure it remains the best specification and configuration software experience available to manufacturers,” said James Mulawyshyn, SVP Technology.

Key Features of ICE Manager:

Seamless Updates: ICE Manager automates updates, eliminating the need for manual downloads and installations, ensuring uninterrupted workflows.

Enhanced Project Management: Users can manage multiple versions of ICE, offering greater flexibility and control over project timelines.

Frequent Value Releases: The system supports smaller, more frequent updates, allowing DIRTT to deliver new products, features, and enhancements as soon as they are ready.



Nick Friez, Manager of Digitalization for ProjectWorks®, a complimentary design and pre-construction service offered by Armstrong World Industries, commented on the user-friendly nature of the new system: "ICE Manager is excellent for the end user and the administrator organizing all installations for their organization and team. Overall, ICE Manager is clean, intuitive, and incredibly straightforward."

ICE was originally developed to streamline conventional construction by effectively communicating design and construction outcomes to clients, architects, designers, and contractors. DIRTT’s patented ICE Manager technology elevates this experience by enabling stakeholders to share a cloud-based virtual view of their space, collaborate from multiple locations, and make real-time design decisions with instant feedback on design, space usage, and pricing. The Company invites all stakeholders to explore these enhanced capabilities as DIRTT continues to lead in innovation and efficiency.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.”

