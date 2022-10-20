DIRTT Welcomes Jeff Dopheide as Chief Revenue Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to welcome Jeff Dopheide as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective November 15, 2022. Jeff will lead our sales and partner development efforts, driving exceptional experiences for DIRTT’s clients and collaborators.



Jeff brings over 30 years of sales and distribution experience to DIRTT from large companies including North American Pipe Corporation, Certainteed Corporation, and Armstrong World Industries. In these roles, Jeff has worked extensively with owners, general contractors, architects, designers, and distributors. Most recently, Jeff provided consulting services focused on business strategy and sales excellence for several multi-national building products manufacturers. He has a long track record of working with channel partners to enhance the client experience.

Benjamin Urban, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to welcome Jeff as our new Chief Revenue Officer. His track record of working across teams to inspire loyalty from his clients makes him a great addition to DIRTT. I look forward to having his leadership experience on the team.”

Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Institute of Technology and is a Six Sigma Blackbelt.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

