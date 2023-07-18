CALGARY, Alberta, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT and its construction partner Built Interior Construction in St. Louis, Missouri announced today they recently secured $2M USD in construction projects with major clients The Globe Building, Kingsway Development, and CFG Bank. These projects were awarded in recognition of Built’s strong reputation as a specialty subcontractor in the St. Louis market and highlight client confidence in DIRTT's innovative construction solutions.



The Globe Building – a top-tier office space in the heart of downtown St. Louis’ innovation district – turned to DIRTT and Built for an interior solution that matched the high-tech intent of the building and met their tight project timelines. The project design incorporates a mix of DIRTT’s interior solutions including DIRTT’s unique Leaf Folding Wall®.

Kingsway Development, a community-based company with a focus on urban redevelopment, chose DIRTT to build out their new incubator – Elevation – aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and startups. The project encompasses a range of adaptable DIRTT solutions, including DIRTT’s modular copper network.

CFG Bank was looking to improve the working environment for employees at its new headquarters. DIRTT was an obvious choice to address their commitment to sustainability and need for Day 2 adaptability, all within a tight construction schedule. The project includes high-end finishes such as veneer, powder coat, and fabric, while also integrating DIRTT’s quick-connect electrical. Built’s strong relationship with design-build firm, NewGround, also played a key role.

Benjamin Urban, CEO, commented: “These projects are significant wins for DIRTT. They represent a major expansion of our presence in the financial service and real estate sectors, underscoring the growing demand for innovative interior construction solutions that help organizations create more efficient and sustainable workspaces.”

Russ Branden, Principal at Built, commented: “These project wins are a testament to our deep relationships within the construction sector and our commitment to customer service. We are excited to bring our unique design approach and construction capabilities to this project.”

By leveraging DIRTT's sustainable construction system and Built’s commitment to creating exceptional interior spaces, these projects exemplify the future of workplace design and construction.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their workspaces as their needs evolve. This adaptability is especially important in today's rapidly changing business environment, where organizations need to be able to evolve quickly to new challenges and opportunities. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

About Built

Built provides prefabricated construction solutions to create custom interiors. Built brings to life environments that are functional, flexible, and aesthetically inspiring for clients and their teams. Using DIRTT’s proprietary ICE® software, Built is able to offer its clients industry-leading project timelines, cost certainty, and high quality. As a DIRTT Construction Partner, Built views each project as an opportunity to help clients plan strategically for tomorrow.

