    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
DIRTT announces Cornerstone Partnership with the American Institute of Architects

02/09/2022 | 03:15pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, has joined the American Institute of Architects (AIA) as a Cornerstone Partner.

Through collaboration and partnerships like these, spaces are being intentionally designed and purposefully constructed for the modern human experience. Focusing on personalization, flexibility, and adaptability, the design community is being called on to create and adapt space at an unprecedented rate. Designers, architects, and contractors must help rethink how space is built to make it a more inclusive experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Luke Dawson, vice president, Brand & Strategic Marketing stated “DIRTT and the AIA have a shared commitment to drive positive change through the power of design. The goal of this partnership is to grow awareness about how architects can harness the infinite design freedom provided by industrialized construction, creating experiences that stand the test of time and easily change with it.”

Central to that resilience is how we use technology to enable those environments.

“Technology continues to advance understanding within the design community of how people experience space and collaborate,” says Mark Greffen, DIRTT’s chief technology officer.

Architecture, engineering, and construction software, like DIRTT’s ICE® platform, enables stakeholders to connect to their designs from anywhere in the world, providing the opportunity to conceptualize a space before starting construction and make instant, accurate, and informed spatial modifications.

As an AIA Cornerstone Partner, DIRTT will advocate for the integration and adoption of industrialized construction as part of design conversations to create workplaces focused on flexibility and adaptive functionality.

DIRTT has made significant investments in the architectural community and will continue elevating these initiatives across AIA’s membership.

  • Launched a new state-of-the-art flagship Experience Center in Dallas, designed in association with Gensler, and refreshing its Experience Center in Chicago, with Ware Malcolm
  • Developed a leading editorial platform called make.space providing monthly perspectives and latest insights on design and construction
  • Published the second issue of its Iconoclast magazine, focused on ‘Why Adaptable Design Matters’ featuring leading figures in research, industrial design, interior design and organizational strategy
  • Sponsored ThinkLab’s Design Hackathon on product specification in a hybrid world, a six-month cross-functional generative research, survey data from over 1,200 design leaders
  • Hosted and continue to welcome national, regional, local firms and AIA chapters at its annual Connext event, corresponding with Chicago’s Neocon tradeshow in October
  • Created new digital resources and tools to support inspiration and workflow specification

About DIRTT
DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule, and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner, and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, AZ, Savannah, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Calgary, AB. The Company works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 146 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 9,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 003
Free-Float 86,3%
Managers and Directors
Todd W. Lillibridge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey D. Krause Chief Financial Officer
Mark Greffen Director-Strategic Development
Jeffrey A. Calkins Chief Operating Officer
Denise E. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-26.55%136
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-3.75%35 859
ASSA ABLOY AB-3.22%32 428
MASCO CORPORATION-14.10%14 438
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-4.61%13 462
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-18.25%13 418