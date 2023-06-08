Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:51:03 2023-06-08 pm EDT
0.4350 CAD   -5.43%
05:31pDIRTT's Chicago Experience Center Opens its Doors to Demonstrate Dynamic Interior Construction
GL
05:30pDIRTT's Chicago Experience Center Opens its Doors to Demonstrate Dynamic Interior Construction
AQ
06/07DIRTT Welcomes Empire Office to its Global Partner Network
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIRTT's Chicago Experience Center Opens its Doors to Demonstrate Dynamic Interior Construction

06/08/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
CHICAGO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is hosting DIRTT Connext 2023, where architects and designers will experience first-hand how industrialized construction can build high-performing and adaptable workplace, education, and healthcare spaces.

DIRTT Connext tours will take place June 12 and 13 at the DIRTT Experience Center located at 325 N. Wells Street, Chicago to coincide with NeoCon, one of the biggest events of the year for the commercial interior design industry.

DIRTT’s Experience Center features over 18 vignette areas showcasing the power of industrialized construction and demonstrating the flexibility, adaptability, and versatility of the DIRTT Construction System. Guests will be guided through the space with the opportunity to speak with various subject matter experts on DIRTT’s approach to interior construction. New areas have been added to this year’s event featuring new innovations and prototypes that are sure to spark the creativity of those experiencing the space.

DIRTT is excited to once again be part of this week that is known for helping to shape the built environment. For more information and to book a tour, visit connext.dirtt.com.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their workspaces as their needs evolve. This flexibility is especially important in today's rapidly changing business environment, where organizations need to be able to adapt quickly to new challenges and opportunities. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 167 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 35,4 M 35,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 928
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,46
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Scott Little Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth D. Sanders Independent Chairman
Mark Greffen Director-Strategic Development
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-33.33%35
SAINT-GOBAIN22.78%30 684
ASSA ABLOY AB14.17%26 059
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.88.53%15 678
MASCO CORPORATION17.53%12 346
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.72%11 775
