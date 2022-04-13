Log in
    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.610 CAD    0.00%
05:35pDIRTT's Dallas Experience Center wins CoreNet Collaborative Excellence Award
GL
04/12DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
04/11DIRTT Environmental Issues a Presentation to Shareholders
CI
DIRTT's Dallas Experience Center wins CoreNet Collaborative Excellence Award

04/13/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, accepts CoreNet Global – North Texas Chapter’s top honor, winning the CRE Collaborative Excellence award.

The Collaborative Excellence Award recognizes extraordinary synergies between corporate real estate and industry service providers who partner in the delivery of a remarkable project. DIRTT’s US headquarters in Dallas received recognition for:

  • Using innovative solutions for complex projects.
  • Advanced approaches and practices to enhance the delivery of corporate real estate services.
  • Demonstrating commitment to all aspects of partnership, collaboration, and transparency.

This is DIRTT’s largest (14,000 square feet) and most comprehensive experience center, showcasing a wide range of resilient solutions that foster greater collaboration between people and teams while seamlessly integrating technology.

Tori Cnudde, DIRTT’s Internal Design Lead, says, “DIRTT’s award-winning client experience center was intentionally designed and built to showcase an integrated, usable built environment that allows individuals to connect with the space, and each other, on every level.”

Designed in partnership with leading global architectural firm Gensler, this space reflects the complete design freedom architects can expect while designing with DIRTT and is the blueprint for development of future client experience centers in North America.

“Gensler is honored to be recognized by CoreNet North Texas for our collaborative effort on the new DIRTT Experience Center,” says Lillian Giering, Design Manager, Principal. “In partnership with DIRTT, we were able to prioritize form and function, style and substance in a center that displays the widest range of possibilities for what can be built."

In addition to DIRTT and Gensler, the project team included: Abstract Construction, JLL, WRG, Brytesight, Electralink, IAS, Schmidt & Stacy, Ponce-Fuess as well as award nominator and local DIRTT partner, GL Seaman.

Located in the heart of Legacy West in Plano, Texas, the Company’s US headquarters are strategically situated alongside a growing number of multi-national companies, including commercial real estate firms and general contractors also headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The location expands DIRTT’s reach and improves its ability to serve clients and partners across the country.

The client experience center in Dallas welcomes visitors by appointment. To book a tour of the space please email, clientexperience@dirtt.com.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

For more information, contact
Claire Poole
Media Relations, DIRTT
403.473.5008
cpoole@dirtt.com


