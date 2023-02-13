Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:57:08 2023-02-13 pm EST
0.8900 CAD   -1.11%
05:31pDIRTT to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results February 22, 2023
GL
05:30pDIRTT to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results February 22, 2023
AQ
02/02Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
DIRTT to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results February 22, 2023

02/13/2023 | 05:31pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after markets close.

In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer and Brad Little, chief financial officer. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. The webcast is listen-only.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call. Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before the call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "DRTT" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 176 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,6 M 65,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 996
Free-Float 81,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Scott Little Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth D. Sanders Chairman
Mark Greffen Director-Strategic Development
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.30.43%66
SAINT-GOBAIN14.90%29 386
ASSA ABLOY AB13.81%27 064
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED8.48%13 181
MASCO CORPORATION17.98%12 400
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.23.80%11 821