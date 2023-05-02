Advanced search
    DRT   CA25490H1064

DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

(DRT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:48:55 2023-05-02 pm EDT
0.4950 CAD   -1.00%
05:31pDIRTT to Release 2023 First Quarter Financial Results May 9th, 2023
GL
04/14Dirtt Environmental : 2023 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement
PU
03/27DIRTT Environmental Solutions Highlights Expansion of Six, Addition of Three New DIRTT Construction Partners to Its Network
MT
Summary 
Summary

DIRTT to Release 2023 First Quarter Financial Results May 9th, 2023

05/02/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, after markets close.

In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Wednesday, May 10th 2023, at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer and Brad Little, chief financial officer. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. The webcast is listen-only.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although you may register and dial in at any time during the call. Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before the call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT
DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. Headquartered in Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "DRTT" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 179 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 36,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 928
Free-Float 80,8%
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Scott Little Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth D. Sanders Independent Chairman
Mark Greffen Director-Strategic Development
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.-27.54%36
SAINT-GOBAIN14.83%29 408
ASSA ABLOY AB9.03%26 215
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.46.07%12 150
MASCO CORPORATION14.33%12 011
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-8.40%11 004
