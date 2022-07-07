Dis Chem Pharmacies : Dealing in Dis-Chem shares pursuant to an employee share scheme

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/009766/06)

JSE share code: DCP

ISIN: ZAE000227831 ("Dis-Chem" or the "Company")

DEALING IN DIS-CHEM SHARES PURSUANT TO AN EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME

Shareholders of Dis-Chem are advised of the following dealings in the Company's securities due to the vesting of the Forfeitable Share Plan awards.

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

Name of Company Secretary: Mrs N Lumley Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of shares vested: 2 637 Deemed price per security: R32.2744 Deemed total value of transaction: R45 539 Nature of transaction: Vesting of ordinary shares previously awarded in terms of the Forfeitable Share Plan Date of transaction: 30 June 2022 Number of shares retained: 1 411 via net equity settlement Number of shares traded: 1 226 Price per security: R32.2744 Total value of transaction: R39 568.41 Nature of transaction: On-market disposal of Dis-Chem ordinary shares to meet income tax obligations following the above vesting of ordinary shares Date of transaction: 04 July 2022

Clearance for the above transactions were obtained in accordance with Dis-Chem's trading policy.

Midrand

07 July 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited