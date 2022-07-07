Log in
    DCP   ZAE000227831

DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES LIMITED

(DCP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
32.22 ZAR   +0.97%
11:34aDIS CHEM PHARMACIES : Dealing in Dis-Chem shares pursuant to an employee share scheme
PU
06/30DIS CHEM PHARMACIES : Distribution of Integrated Annual Report, Group and Company Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
05/23Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dis Chem Pharmacies : Dealing in Dis-Chem shares pursuant to an employee share scheme

07/07/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/009766/06)

JSE share code: DCP

ISIN: ZAE000227831 ("Dis-Chem" or the "Company")

DEALING IN DIS-CHEM SHARES PURSUANT TO AN EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME

Shareholders of Dis-Chem are advised of the following dealings in the Company's securities due to the vesting of the Forfeitable Share Plan awards.

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:

Name of Company Secretary:

Mrs N Lumley

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares vested:

2 637

Deemed price per security:

R32.2744

Deemed total value of transaction:

R45 539

Nature of transaction:

Vesting of ordinary shares previously awarded in terms of the Forfeitable

Share Plan

Date of transaction:

30 June 2022

Number of shares retained:

1 411

via net equity settlement

Number of shares traded:

1 226

Price per security:

R32.2744

Total value of transaction:

R39 568.41

Nature of transaction:

On-market disposal of Dis-Chem ordinary shares to meet income tax

obligations following the above vesting of ordinary shares

Date of transaction:

04 July 2022

Clearance for the above transactions were obtained in accordance with Dis-Chem's trading policy.

Midrand

07 July 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
