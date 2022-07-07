Dis Chem Pharmacies : Dealing in Dis-Chem shares pursuant to an employee share scheme

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/009766/06)
JSE share code: DCP
ISIN: ZAE000227831 ("Dis-Chem" or the "Company")
DEALING IN DIS-CHEM SHARES PURSUANT TO AN EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME
Shareholders of Dis-Chem are advised of the following dealings in the Company's securities due to the vesting of the Forfeitable Share Plan awards.
In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information is disclosed:
|
Name of Company Secretary:
|
Mrs N Lumley
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of shares vested:
|
2 637
|
Deemed price per security:
|
R32.2744
|
Deemed total value of transaction:
|
R45 539
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Vesting of ordinary shares previously awarded in terms of the Forfeitable
|
|
Share Plan
|
Date of transaction:
|
30 June 2022
|
Number of shares retained:
|
1 411
|
via net equity settlement
|
|
Number of shares traded:
|
1 226
|
Price per security:
|
R32.2744
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R39 568.41
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market disposal of Dis-Chem ordinary shares to meet income tax
|
|
obligations following the above vesting of ordinary shares
|
Date of transaction:
|
04 July 2022
Clearance for the above transactions were obtained in accordance with Dis-Chem's trading policy.
Midrand
07 July 2022
Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Disclaimer
Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.