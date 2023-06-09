Advanced search
    IRON   US2546041011

DISC MEDICINE OPCO INC

(IRON)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
39.47 USD   +1.36%
Disc Medicine Opco : Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial Presentation
Disc Medicine Opco : Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) at European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Congress
HC Wainwright Starts Disc Medicine at Buy With $55 Price Target
Disc Medicine Opco : Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial Presentation

06/09/2023 | 08:59am EDT
Bitopertin in EPP:

Initial Data from Phase 2 Open-label BEACON Trial - EHA 2023

Investor Webcast | June 9, 2023

Disclaimer and FLS

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Disc's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward- looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc's business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Disc's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the adequacy of Disc's capital to support its future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of Disc; the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of Disc's product candidates; Disc's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the timing of initiation of Disc's planned preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Disc's clinical trials; Disc's ability to identify additional product candidates with significant commercial potential and to expand its pipeline in hematological diseases; the timing and anticipated results of Disc's preclinical studies and clinical trials and the risk that the results of Disc's preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or clinical trials and may not support further development and marketing approval; the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, and other documents filed by Disc from time to time with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Disc's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for

use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide

Agenda

01

Introduction and Data Summary

John Quisel, J.D., PhD, CEO

02

Detailed Review of Initial BEACON Data

Will Savage, M.D., PhD, CMO

03

Closing Remarks

John Quisel, J.D., PhD, CEO

04 Q&A Session

Key Takeaways from Initial BEACON Data

Initial data demonstrated:

Dose-dependent reductions in PPIX levels >30% at low and high doses

Data to-date1 provides evidence of proof of concept and potential functional benefit for EPP patients

Significant effects on sunlight tolerance

Improved patients' reported quality of life

No meaningful changes in hemoglobin levels observed

1Data reflect initial results from 15 subjects enrolled as of the data cutoff of May 8, 2023, with a range of treatment durations from 18 days to 6 months. The data

cutoff for PPIX data was April 7, 2023

Disclaimer

Disc Medicine Inc. i published this content on 09 June 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Disc Medicine Opco : Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial Presentation
Disc Medicine Opco : Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)
HC Wainwright Starts Disc Medicine at Buy With $55 Price Target
