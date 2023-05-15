Disc Medicine Opco : Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Form 8-K

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally-administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy.

"We have had an excellent start to 2023 with each of our development programs on-track; multiple clinical studies ongoing, including new indications such as CKD anemia and Diamond-Blackfan anemia; and growing our pipeline by in-licensing a third, Phase-1 ready program," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "We are positioned to deliver a series of important catalysts across our portfolio through the rest of 2023 and into next year, beginning with the presentation of initial data from the BEACON study at EHA."

WATERTOWN, Mass. (May 15, 2023) - Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 and provided an update on recent program and corporate developments.

Net Loss: The net loss was $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher operating costs in the current period to support the continued advancement of the Company's pipeline.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $20.2 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, as compared to $7.8 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily driven by a one-time $10.0 million upfront payment under the Mabwell license agreement and the progression of Disc's portfolio, including increased headcount, the advancement of DISC-0974 into an additional Phase 1b/2 clinical study, and bitopertin's ongoing two Phase 2 clinical studies.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $236.4 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $194.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was due to $62.5 million in gross proceeds from a registered direct offering led by Bain Capital Life Sciences in February 2023, as well as $15.0 million in gross proceeds from ATM offerings completed in Q1 2023. Disc expects its cash and cash equivalents to fund its operational plans into 2025.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com .

Disc announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of the Company website at ir.discmedicine.com in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Disc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc's expectations with respect to its AURORA Phase 2 and BEACON Phase 2 clinical studies of bitopertin, and anticipated study of bitopertin in Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, its Phase 1b/2 clinical study of DISC-0974 in NDD-CKD patients with anemia, its anticipated Phase 1 study of MWTX-003 and potential development of MWTX-003 as a treatment for polycythemia vera and other indications, projected timelines for the initiation and completion of its clinical trials, anticipated timing of release of data, and other clinical activities; Disc's business plans and objectives; and Disc's beliefs about operating expenses and that it will have capital to fund Disc into 2025. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "plan," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc's business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

