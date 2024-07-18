Unaudited translation, provided for reference only
DISCO Corporation (FY2024 1Q)
July 18, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024
Company name:
DISCO Corporation
Stock code number:
6146 (TSE Prime Market)
URL:
http://www.disco.co.jp
Notes:
1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting
principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.
2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Consolidated results for FY2024 1Q (April 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024)
1) Consolidated operating results
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
YoY (%)
Net sales
53,961
82,799
53.4
Operating income
16,972
33,376
96.7
Ordinary income
18,162
33,623
85.1
Net income
12,682
23,713
87.0
Net income per share (yen)
117.09
218.85
-
Comprehensive income:
Year ending March 31, 2025:
25,504 million yen, 84.5%
Year ended March 31, 2024:
13,826 million yen, (23.8)%
2) Consolidated financial position
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Total assets
556,058
558,927
Net assets
406,560
407,157
Equity ratio (%)
72.9%
72.6%
Reference: Equity (defined as shareholders' equity plus valuation and translation adjustments)
405,716
million yen
(as of
June 30, 2024)
405,228
million yen
(as of
March 31, 2024)
2. Dividends
(yen)
Fiscal Year 2023
Fiscal Year 2024
Fiscal Year 2024
Actual
Forecast
1Q-end dividend per share (yen)
―
―
2Q-end dividend per share (yen)
76.00
108.00
3Q-end dividend per share (yen)
―
―
Year-end dividend per share (yen)
231.00
―
Annual dividend per share (yen)
307.00
―
Notes:
- Revision of dividends forecast during this period: Yes
- The year-end dividend for fiscal year 2024 has not been determined at this point.
3. Consolidated forecasts for FY2024 2Q
(Millions of yen)
Six months ending
YoY (%)
September 30, 2024
Net sales
168,400
33.4
Operating income
66,000
46.6
Ordinary income
66,400
43.5
Net income
46,800
43.1
Net income per share (yen)
431.88
-
Shipment figures
202,000
37.3
Notes:
- Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes
- Since it would currently be difficult to make rational consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, the cumulative forecasts for only the first two quarters are disclosed.


4. Other
- Important changes in subsidiaries: None
- Changes in principles, procedures, or display of accounting method concerning consolidated statement policies.
- Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
- Other changes: None
- Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
(1)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stocks)
As of June 30, 2024:
108,379,383
shares
As of March 31, 2024:
108,364,683
shares
(2)
Number of shares of treasury stock
As of June 30, 2024:
15,869
shares
As of March 31, 2024:
15,837
shares
(3)
Average number of shares
As of June 30, 2024:
108,355,378
shares
As of June 30, 2023:
108,309,308
shares
Explanation regarding appropriate use of earnings forecast:
The performance forecasts and estimates provided in this Financial Review are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable at the present time in light of information currently available. Consequently, actual operating results may differ substantially from the projections in the Financial Review.
Reference: non-consolidated earnings forecast for FY2024 2Q
(Millions of yen)
Six months ending
YoY (%)
September 30, 2024
Net sales
140,100
34.5
Operating income
55,700
50.8
Ordinary income
68,800
26.1
Net income
51,000
21.6
Net income per share (yen)
470.64
-
Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes


5. Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of June 30,
2024
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
215,486
218,326
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
46,807
42,393
contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
28,858
34,231
Work in process
35,365
38,531
Raw materials and supplies
50,768
51,632
Other
9,776
3,866
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(116)
(118)
Total current assets
386,945
388,862
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
89,000
90,039
Other, net
58,451
60,254
Total property, plant and equipment
147,451
150,294
Intangible assets
261
259
Investments and other assets
21,399
19,511
Total non-current assets
169,112
170,064
Total assets
556,058
558,927
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
7,748
7,725
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
28,481
31,605
Income taxes payable
19,463
7,715
Contract liabilities
48,467
65,935
Provision for bonuses
31,055
21,890
Other provisions
1,621
1,987
Other
11,877
14,098
Total current liabilities
148,715
150,959
Non-current liabilities
781
811
Total liabilities
149,497
151,770
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
21,838
21,877
Capital surplus
23,826
23,866
Retained earnings
346,293
344,978
Treasury shares
(41)
(42)
Total shareholders' equity
391,917
390,680
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
365
678
Foreign currency translation adjustment
12,936
14,352
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
8
5
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
13,310
15,036
Share acquisition rights
1,136
1,180
Non-controlling interests
195
260
Total net assets
406,560
407,157
Total liabilities and net assets
556,058
558,927


6. Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income
(Millions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-24
Net sales
53,961
82,799
Cost of sales
18,779
25,100
Gross profit
35,182
57,699
Selling, general and administrative expenses
18,209
24,322
Operating profit
16,972
33,376
Non-operating income
Interest income
12
8
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
39
93
Foreign exchange gains
1,014
-
Rental income
54
60
Subsidy income
0
68
Other
82
75
Total non-operating income
1,202
306
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
-
39
Depreciation
8
10
Other
3
9
Total non-operating expenses
12
59
Ordinary profit
18,162
33,623
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
2
0
Total extraordinary income
2
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
13
10
Extra retirement payments
11
5
Demolition expenses
-
150
Total extraordinary losses
25
166
Profit before income taxes
18,139
33,457
Income taxes - current
3,202
7,260
Income taxes - deferred
2,266
2,426
Total income taxes
5,468
9,686
Profit
12,670
23,771
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
12,682
23,713
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(11)
57
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,141
1,369
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
6
(3)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
7
366
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
1,155
1,733
Comprehensive income
13,826
25,504
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
13,824
25,439
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
2
65
interests
