DISCO Corporation (FY2024 1Q)

July 18, 2024

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Company name:

DISCO Corporation

Stock code number:

6146 (TSE Prime Market)

URL:

http://www.disco.co.jp

Notes:

1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting

principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated results for FY2024 1Q (April 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024)

1) Consolidated operating results

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

YoY (%)

Net sales

53,961

82,799

53.4

Operating income

16,972

33,376

96.7

Ordinary income

18,162

33,623

85.1

Net income

12,682

23,713

87.0

Net income per share (yen)

117.09

218.85

-

Comprehensive income:

Year ending March 31, 2025:

25,504 million yen, 84.5%

Year ended March 31, 2024:

13,826 million yen, (23.8)%

2) Consolidated financial position

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

Total assets

556,058

558,927

Net assets

406,560

407,157

Equity ratio (%)

72.9%

72.6%

Reference: Equity (defined as shareholders' equity plus valuation and translation adjustments)

405,716

million yen

(as of

June 30, 2024)

405,228

million yen

(as of

March 31, 2024)

2. Dividends

(yen)

Fiscal Year 2023

Fiscal Year 2024

Fiscal Year 2024

Actual

Forecast

1Q-end dividend per share (yen)

2Q-end dividend per share (yen)

76.00

108.00

3Q-end dividend per share (yen)

Year-end dividend per share (yen)

231.00

Annual dividend per share (yen)

307.00

Notes:

  1. Revision of dividends forecast during this period: Yes
  2. The year-end dividend for fiscal year 2024 has not been determined at this point.

3. Consolidated forecasts for FY2024 2Q

(Millions of yen)

Six months ending

YoY (%)

September 30, 2024

Net sales

168,400

33.4

Operating income

66,000

46.6

Ordinary income

66,400

43.5

Net income

46,800

43.1

Net income per share (yen)

431.88

-

Shipment figures

202,000

37.3

Notes:

  1. Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes
  2. Since it would currently be difficult to make rational consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, the cumulative forecasts for only the first two quarters are disclosed.

DISCO Corporation (FY2024 1Q)

4. Other

  1. Important changes in subsidiaries: None
  2. Changes in principles, procedures, or display of accounting method concerning consolidated statement policies.
    1. Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
    2. Other changes: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(1)

Number of shares issued (including treasury stocks)

As of June 30, 2024:

108,379,383

shares

As of March 31, 2024:

108,364,683

shares

(2)

Number of shares of treasury stock

As of June 30, 2024:

15,869

shares

As of March 31, 2024:

15,837

shares

(3)

Average number of shares

As of June 30, 2024:

108,355,378

shares

As of June 30, 2023:

108,309,308

shares

Explanation regarding appropriate use of earnings forecast:

The performance forecasts and estimates provided in this Financial Review are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable at the present time in light of information currently available. Consequently, actual operating results may differ substantially from the projections in the Financial Review.

Reference: non-consolidated earnings forecast for FY2024 2Q

(Millions of yen)

Six months ending

YoY (%)

September 30, 2024

Net sales

140,100

34.5

Operating income

55,700

50.8

Ordinary income

68,800

26.1

Net income

51,000

21.6

Net income per share (yen)

470.64

-

Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes

DISCO Corporation (FY2024 1Q)

5. Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of June 30,

2024

2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

215,486

218,326

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

46,807

42,393

contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

28,858

34,231

Work in process

35,365

38,531

Raw materials and supplies

50,768

51,632

Other

9,776

3,866

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(116)

(118)

Total current assets

386,945

388,862

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

89,000

90,039

Other, net

58,451

60,254

Total property, plant and equipment

147,451

150,294

Intangible assets

261

259

Investments and other assets

21,399

19,511

Total non-current assets

169,112

170,064

Total assets

556,058

558,927

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

7,748

7,725

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

28,481

31,605

Income taxes payable

19,463

7,715

Contract liabilities

48,467

65,935

Provision for bonuses

31,055

21,890

Other provisions

1,621

1,987

Other

11,877

14,098

Total current liabilities

148,715

150,959

Non-current liabilities

781

811

Total liabilities

149,497

151,770

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

21,838

21,877

Capital surplus

23,826

23,866

Retained earnings

346,293

344,978

Treasury shares

(41)

(42)

Total shareholders' equity

391,917

390,680

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

365

678

Foreign currency translation adjustment

12,936

14,352

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

8

5

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

13,310

15,036

Share acquisition rights

1,136

1,180

Non-controlling interests

195

260

Total net assets

406,560

407,157

Total liabilities and net assets

556,058

558,927

DISCO Corporation (FY2024 1Q)

6. Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income

(Millions of yen)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-24

Net sales

53,961

82,799

Cost of sales

18,779

25,100

Gross profit

35,182

57,699

Selling, general and administrative expenses

18,209

24,322

Operating profit

16,972

33,376

Non-operating income

Interest income

12

8

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

39

93

Foreign exchange gains

1,014

-

Rental income

54

60

Subsidy income

0

68

Other

82

75

Total non-operating income

1,202

306

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

-

39

Depreciation

8

10

Other

3

9

Total non-operating expenses

12

59

Ordinary profit

18,162

33,623

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

2

0

Total extraordinary income

2

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

13

10

Extra retirement payments

11

5

Demolition expenses

-

150

Total extraordinary losses

25

166

Profit before income taxes

18,139

33,457

Income taxes - current

3,202

7,260

Income taxes - deferred

2,266

2,426

Total income taxes

5,468

9,686

Profit

12,670

23,771

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12,682

23,713

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(11)

57

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,141

1,369

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

6

(3)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

7

366

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

1,155

1,733

Comprehensive income

13,826

25,504

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

13,824

25,439

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

2

65

interests

