Disco Corporation specializes in the manufacture and marketing of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines, mainly for the semiconductor and electronic component industries, as well as for applications linked to generative artificial intelligence. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - precision machinery and equipment (64%): chain saws, laser engraving and cutting machines, grinders, polishers, wafer setters, die separators, planers and waterjet saws, etc.; - precision processing tools and components (22%): cutting blades, dry polishing wheels and disks, diamond abrasive tools, etc.; - other (14%): related equipment and accessories. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (12.2%), China (35.9%), Taiwan (11.9%), Korea (8.8%), Asia (8.4%), Americas (13.1%) and Europe (9.7%).

