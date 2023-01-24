Disco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Advanced search
    6146   JP3548600000

DISCO CORPORATION

(6146)
January 24, 2023
40400.00 JPY   +1.25%
Unaudited translation, provided for reference only

DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)

January 24, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Company name:

DISCO Corporation

Stock code number:

6146 (TSE Prime Market)

URL:

http://www.disco.co.jp

Notes:

1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting

principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated results for FY2022 3Q (April 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022)

  1. Operating results (accumulated)

Nine months ending

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

YoY (%)

Net sales

180,269

205,120

13.8

Operating income

63,250

79,128

25.1

Ordinary income

63,897

80,188

25.5

Net income

45,509

57,219

25.7

Net income per share (yen)

1,261.49

1,585.25

-

2) Financial positions

As of

As of

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Total assets

404,540

434,613

Net assets

293,812

322,974

Equity ratio (%)

72.3%

74.0%

Reference: Equity (defined as shareholders' equity plus valuation and translation adjustments)

321,758

million yen

(as of

December 31, 2022)

292,658

million yen

(as of

March 31, 2022)

2. Dividends

(yen)

Fiscal Year 2021

Fiscal Year 2022

Fiscal Year 2022

Actual

Forecast

1Q-end dividend per share (yen)

2Q-end dividend per share (yen)

199.00

282.00

3Q-end dividend per share (yen)

Year-end dividend per share (yen)

609.00

591.00

Annual dividend per share (yen)

808.00

873.00

Note: Revision of dividends forecast during this period: Yes

3. Earnings forecast for FY2022 4Q

(Millions of yen)

Year ending

YoY (%)

March 31, 2023

Net sales

271,900

7.1

Operating income

103,200

12.8

Ordinary income

104,600

13.1

Net income

74,700

12.8

Net income per share (yen)

2,069.32

-

Shipment figures

288,600

10.6%

Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes

Unaudited translation, provided for reference only

DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)

4. Other

  1. Important changes in subsidiaries: None
  2. Changes in principles, procedures, or display of accounting method concerning consolidated statement policies.
    1. Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
    2. Other changes: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(1)

Number of shares issued (including treasury stocks)

As of December 31, 2022:

36,103,971

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

36,095,871

shares

(2)

Number of shares of treasury stock

As of December 31, 2022:

5,095

shares

As of March 31, 2022:

5,090

shares

(3)

Average number of shares

As of December 31, 2022:

36,094,957

shares

As of December 31, 2021:

36,068,506

shares

Explanation regarding appropriate use of earnings forecast:

The performance forecasts and estimates provided in this Financial Review are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable at the present time in light of information currently available. Consequently, actual operating results may differ substantially from the projections in the Financial Review.

Reference: non-consolidated earnings forecast for FY2022 4Q

(Millions of yen)

Year ending

YoY (%)

March 31, 2023

Net sales

224,100

6.4

Operating income

82,200

17.6

Ordinary income

99,400

20.5

Net income

73,700

20.5

Net income per share (yen)

2,041.61

-

Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes

Unaudited translation, provided for reference only

DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)

5. Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of December

2022

31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

125,771

139,576

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

38,689

36,343

contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

21,755

28,608

Work in process

18,997

22,313

Raw materials and supplies

27,725

40,091

Other

12,093

7,864

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(98)

(79)

Total current assets

244,933

274,718

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

94,868

94,075

Other, net

49,559

52,257

Total property, plant and equipment

144,427

146,332

Intangible assets

256

220

Investments and other assets

Other

14,932

13,351

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10)

(9)

Total investments and other assets

14,922

13,341

Total non-current assets

159,606

159,894

Total assets

404,540

434,613

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

8,048

6,737

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

20,902

29,479

Income taxes payable

19,946

7,126

Contract liabilities

27,622

38,822

Provision for bonuses

23,315

18,375

Other provisions

1,085

1,374

Other

8,930

8,828

Total current liabilities

109,851

110,743

Non-current liabilities

876

894

Total liabilities

110,728

111,638

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

21,608

21,661

Capital surplus

23,596

23,649

Retained earnings

242,475

267,537

Treasury shares

(32)

(32)

Total shareholders' equity

287,648

312,814

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

269

89

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,765

8,863

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(25)

(8)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,009

8,943

Share acquisition rights

884

976

Non-controlling interests

269

239

Total net assets

293,812

322,974

Total liabilities and net assets

404,540

434,613

Unaudited translation, provided for reference only

DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)

6. Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months

Nine months

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Net sales

180,269

205,120

Cost of sales

71,268

71,837

Gross profit

109,000

133,282

Selling, general and administrative expenses

45,750

54,154

Operating profit

63,250

79,128

Non-operating income

Interest income

36

31

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

440

193

method

Foreign exchange gains

-

198

Rental income

86

112

Subsidy income

1,098

390

Other

160

170

Total non-operating income

1,822

1,097

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

1,084

-

Depreciation

35

26

Other

56

9

Total non-operating expenses

1,176

36

Ordinary profit

63,897

80,188

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

6

1

Gain on sale of investment securities

0

-

Total extraordinary income

6

1

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

63

37

Impairment losses

-

63

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

-

Extra retirement payments

102

29

Total extraordinary losses

166

131

Profit before income taxes

63,737

80,058

Income taxes - current

18,167

21,338

Income taxes - deferred

23

1,489

Total income taxes

18,191

22,827

Profit

45,545

57,231

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

45,509

57,219

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

36

11

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,085

4,016

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

15

16

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(399)

(88)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

700

3,944

Comprehensive income

46,246

61,175

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

46,210

61,153

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

35

21

interests

Disco Corporation published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
