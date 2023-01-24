Disco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

1. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting
principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.
2. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Consolidated results for FY2022 3Q (April 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022)
Operating results (accumulated)
Nine months ending
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
YoY (%)
Net sales
180,269
205,120
13.8
Operating income
63,250
79,128
25.1
Ordinary income
63,897
80,188
25.5
Net income
45,509
57,219
25.7
Net income per share (yen)
1,261.49
1,585.25
-
2) Financial positions
As of
As of
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Total assets
404,540
434,613
Net assets
293,812
322,974
Equity ratio (%)
72.3%
74.0%
Reference: Equity (defined as shareholders' equity plus valuation and translation adjustments)
321,758
million yen
(as of
December 31, 2022)
292,658
million yen
(as of
March 31, 2022)
2. Dividends
(yen)
Fiscal Year 2021
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year 2022
Actual
Forecast
1Q-end dividend per share (yen)
―
―
2Q-end dividend per share (yen)
199.00
282.00
3Q-end dividend per share (yen)
―
―
Year-end dividend per share (yen)
609.00
591.00
Annual dividend per share (yen)
808.00
873.00
Note: Revision of dividends forecast during this period: Yes
3. Earnings forecast for FY2022 4Q
(Millions of yen)
Year ending
YoY (%)
March 31, 2023
Net sales
271,900
7.1
Operating income
103,200
12.8
Ordinary income
104,600
13.1
Net income
74,700
12.8
Net income per share (yen)
2,069.32
-
Shipment figures
288,600
10.6%
Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes
DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)
4. Other
Important changes in subsidiaries: None
Changes in principles, procedures, or display of accounting method concerning consolidated statement policies.
Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
Other changes: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
(1)
Number of shares issued (including treasury stocks)
As of December 31, 2022:
36,103,971
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
36,095,871
shares
(2)
Number of shares of treasury stock
As of December 31, 2022:
5,095
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
5,090
shares
(3)
Average number of shares
As of December 31, 2022:
36,094,957
shares
As of December 31, 2021:
36,068,506
shares
Explanation regarding appropriate use of earnings forecast:
The performance forecasts and estimates provided in this Financial Review are based on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable at the present time in light of information currently available. Consequently, actual operating results may differ substantially from the projections in the Financial Review.
Reference: non-consolidated earnings forecast for FY2022 4Q
(Millions of yen)
Year ending
YoY (%)
March 31, 2023
Net sales
224,100
6.4
Operating income
82,200
17.6
Ordinary income
99,400
20.5
Net income
73,700
20.5
Net income per share (yen)
2,041.61
-
Note: Revision of earnings forecast during this period: Yes
DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)
5. Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of December
2022
31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
125,771
139,576
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
38,689
36,343
contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
21,755
28,608
Work in process
18,997
22,313
Raw materials and supplies
27,725
40,091
Other
12,093
7,864
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(98)
(79)
Total current assets
244,933
274,718
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
94,868
94,075
Other, net
49,559
52,257
Total property, plant and equipment
144,427
146,332
Intangible assets
256
220
Investments and other assets
Other
14,932
13,351
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10)
(9)
Total investments and other assets
14,922
13,341
Total non-current assets
159,606
159,894
Total assets
404,540
434,613
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
8,048
6,737
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
20,902
29,479
Income taxes payable
19,946
7,126
Contract liabilities
27,622
38,822
Provision for bonuses
23,315
18,375
Other provisions
1,085
1,374
Other
8,930
8,828
Total current liabilities
109,851
110,743
Non-current liabilities
876
894
Total liabilities
110,728
111,638
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
21,608
21,661
Capital surplus
23,596
23,649
Retained earnings
242,475
267,537
Treasury shares
(32)
(32)
Total shareholders' equity
287,648
312,814
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
269
89
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,765
8,863
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(25)
(8)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
5,009
8,943
Share acquisition rights
884
976
Non-controlling interests
269
239
Total net assets
293,812
322,974
Total liabilities and net assets
404,540
434,613
Unaudited translation, provided for reference only
DISCO Corporation (FY2022 Q3)
6. Consolidated quarterly statement of (comprehensive) income
(Millions of yen)
Nine months
Nine months
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
Net sales
180,269
205,120
Cost of sales
71,268
71,837
Gross profit
109,000
133,282
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45,750
54,154
Operating profit
63,250
79,128
Non-operating income
Interest income
36
31
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
440
193
method
Foreign exchange gains
-
198
Rental income
86
112
Subsidy income
1,098
390
Other
160
170
Total non-operating income
1,822
1,097
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
1,084
-
Depreciation
35
26
Other
56
9
Total non-operating expenses
1,176
36
Ordinary profit
63,897
80,188
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
6
1
Gain on sale of investment securities
0
-
Total extraordinary income
6
1
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
63
37
Impairment losses
-
63
Loss on valuation of investment securities
0
-
Extra retirement payments
102
29
Total extraordinary losses
166
131
Profit before income taxes
63,737
80,058
Income taxes - current
18,167
21,338
Income taxes - deferred
23
1,489
Total income taxes
18,191
22,827
Profit
45,545
57,231
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
45,509
57,219
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
36
11
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,085
4,016
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
15
16
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
(399)
(88)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
700
3,944
Comprehensive income
46,246
61,175
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
46,210
61,153
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
