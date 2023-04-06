Disco : Preliminary Report on Non-Consolidated Sales Figures and Shipment Figures

DISCO Corporation

April 6, 2023

Preliminary Report on Non-Consolidated Sales Figures and Shipment Figures

(Forth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022)

DISCO Corporation hereby releases the preliminary report of the non-consolidated sales figures and shipment figures for the force quarter (4Q) of fiscal year 2022.

Non-Consolidated Sales Figures for the Forth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (Quarterly Transition)

(Billions of yen)

1Q 2Q 1H 3Q 4Q 2H Full year Net Sales 48.9 64.8 113.8 53.9 66.5 120.4 234.2 YoY % Change 22.4% 15.3% 18.3% 0.8% 9.4% 5.3% 11.2% QoQ % Change -19.6% 32.6% -16.9% 23.3% (Reference) 39.9 56.2 96.2 53.5 60.8 114.3 210.5 Fiscal Year 2021

Non-consolidated net sales for the full year was JPY 234.2B, achieving 104.5% of the most recent forecast for non-consolidated net sales (net sales of JPY 224.1B).

There was more progress in equipment acceptance than expected for this fourth quarter (January - March), and net sales was the highest ever recorded on both a quarterly and yearly basis.

Sales for equipment products, including for precision processing equipment, are recorded when the equipment is inspected/accepted by the customer. Since net sales tend to deviate from the market trends, the shipment amounts, which link more closely with the market, are disclosed below for reference.

Non-Consolidated Shipment Figures for the Forth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (Quarterly Transition)

(Billions of yen)

1Q 2Q 1H 3Q 4Q 2H Full year Shipment Amount 61.0 60.9 121.9 67.3 58.1 125.4 247.4 YoY % Change 14.7% 22.1% 18.3% 16.7% 1.5% 9.1% 13.5% QoQ % Change 6.5% -0.1% 10.5% -13.7% (Reference) 53.1 49.8 103.0 57.6 57.2 114.9 218.0 Fiscal Year 2021

Non-consolidated net shipments for the fourth quarter (January - March) were JPY 58.1B, a year-on-year increase of 1.5% and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 13.7%.

For precision processing equipment shipments, demand for semiconductor mass production is slowing down, but strong demand for some applications, such as power semiconductors, supported the whole.

In addition, precision processing tool (consumable) shipments decreased compared to the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in customer facility operation rates and seasonality.

However, the shipment amount for the full fiscal year 2022 as a whole was the highest ever recorded.

The official financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 will be announced on April 20, 2023.

Purpose of the Preliminary Report

DISCO Corporation (the Company) makes preliminary reports on non-consolidated sales and shipment amount as soon as they are tabulated. The preliminary reports are intended to deliver real time information on the financial results of our company to investors. The real time information above is based on certain information available to the Company at the time of announcement, and actual operating results may differ from the preliminary report due to various factors.