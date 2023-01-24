Advanced search
    6146   JP3548600000

DISCO CORPORATION

(6146)
2023-01-24
40400.00 JPY   +1.25%
Disco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
PU
Disco : Preliminary Report on Non-Consolidated Sales Figures and Shipment Figures
PU
Jefferies Adjusts Disco's Price Target to 45,000 Yen From 40,000 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Disco : Presentation for FY2022 3Q Financial Results

01/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
FY2022

Third Quarter Financial Results

Jan. 24, 2023

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this PowerPoint with respect to DISCO's current strategies, plans, estimates, and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of DISCO. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. DISCO cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not make decision on your investment thoroughly based on these statements. Such factors include, but not limited to, (i) general economic conditions and levels of demand in DISCO's markets; (ii) developments in technology and resulting changes in semiconductor and/or electronic component manufacturing process; (iii) levels of capital investment for manufacturing semiconductors and/or electronic components; (iv) expansions of the area for products and technologies using semiconductors and/or electronic components and its expanding speed; (v) DISCO's ability to continue to offer products and services corresponding to developments of new semiconductors and/or electronic components and new technologies for manufacturing them; (vi) exchange rates, particularly between the yen, the U.S. dollar, and the euro, and other currencies.

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

FY2022 3Q Earnings Results

FY2022

FY2022

QoQ

FY2021

YoY

Millions of Yen

3Q

2Q

Amount

(%)

3Q

Amount

(%)

Net Sales

65,838

79,532

-13,694

-17.2%

64,186

1,652

2.6%

Gross Profit

43,092

52,055

-8,963

-17.2%

39,157

3,935

10.0%

Gross Profit Margin

65.5%

65.5%

0.0p

-

61.0%

4.5p

-

SG&A

18,835

18,776

58

0.3%

15,865

2,970

18.7%

Operating Income

24,257

33,278

-9,021

-27.1%

23,292

965

4.1%

Ordinary Income

22,605

34,819

-12,214

-35.1%

24,001

-1,396

-5.8%

Ordinary Income Margin

34.3%

43.8%

-9.5p

-

37.4%

-3.1p

-

Income before income taxes and

22,522

34,798

-12,276

-35.3%

23,901

-1,379

-5.8%

minority interests

Net Income

16,546

24,633

-8,087

-32.8%

16,916

-371

-2.2%

Sales: YoY increased due to a high level of shipments and inspection/acceptance. QoQ fluctuation was seen due to inspection/acceptance timing.

GP margin: YoY profit increased due to the exchange rate and continued improvement initiatives. QoQ remained at a high level.

SG&A: Remained at a high level due to increased R&D costs.

2

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Financial Results

Due to the change in accounting policy, the timing of revenue recognition has been changed to Inspection/Acceptance Basis.

900 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income Margin

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Although sales decreased due to inspection/acceptance timing, all profit categories remained high. (FY22_3Q Operating profit margin 36.8%, Ordinary income 34.3%, Net profit 25.1%)

3

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Product Categories

Before (FY21)

Precision Processing

Equipment

Precision Processing

Tools

(Consumables)

Maintenance Parts

Other

Industrial Products

Accessory Equipment *

Related tools

After (FY22)

Precision Processing

Equipment

Precision Processing

Tools

(Consumables)

Maintenance Parts

Other

* Wafer Mounter, Deionized Water Recycling Unit, Other Equipment

The "Other" and "Industrial Products" categories have changed.

4

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Sales Breakdown by Product

Accounting policy change

800

100 million yen (Oku yen)

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

FY19 1Q

FY20 1Q

FY21 1Q

FY22 1Q

FY18 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

Industrial Products

Other

Maintenance Parts

Precision Processing Tools (Consumables)

Precision Processing Equipment

Note: Composition percentages are listed as additional information on the DISCO website.

5

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Disco Corporation published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
