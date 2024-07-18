FY2024

First Quarter Financial Results

July 18, 2024

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this PowerPoint with respect to DISCO's current strategies, plans, estimates, and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of DISCO. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. DISCO cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not make decision on your investment thoroughly based on these statements. Such factors include, but not limited to, (i) general economic conditions and levels of demand in DISCO's markets; (ii) developments in technology and resulting changes in semiconductor and/or electronic component manufacturing process; (iii) levels of capital investment for manufacturing semiconductors and/or electronic components; (iv) expansions of the area for products and technologies using semiconductors and/or electronic components and its expanding speed; (v) DISCO's ability to continue to offer products and services corresponding to developments of new semiconductors and/or electronic components and new technologies for manufacturing them; (vi) exchange rates, particularly between the yen, the U.S. dollar, and the euro, and other currencies.

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

FY2024 1Q Earnings Results

FY2024

FY2023

QoQ

FY2023

YoY

Billions of Yen

1Q

4Q

Amount

(%)

1Q

Amount

(%)

Net Sales

82.8

104.3

-21.5

-20.6%

54.0

28.8

53.4%

Gross Profit

57.7

71.3

-13.6

-19.1%

35.2

22.5

64.0%

Gross Profit Margin

69.7%

68.4%

1.3p

-

65.2%

4.5p

-

SG&A

24.3

25.2

-0.9

-3.5%

18.2

6.1

33.6%

Operating Income

33.4

46.1

-12.8

-27.6%

17.0

16.4

96.7%

Ordinary Income

33.6

46.7

-13.0

-27.9%

18.2

15.5

85.1%

Ordinary Income Margin

40.6%

44.7%

-4.1p

-

33.7%

6.9p

-

Income before income taxes and

33.5

46.5

-13.0

-28.0%

18.1

15.3

84.4%

minority interests

Net Income

23.7

35.4

-11.7

-33.1%

12.7

11.0

87.0%

Sales: YoY increase due to increased equipment shipment and progress in equipment inspection/acceptance.

GP margin: YoY increase due to the exchange rate, high-added value cases, etc.

SG&A: YoY increase mainly due to personnel and R&D expenses.

2

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Financial Results

Billions of Yen

110.0

Due to the change in accounting policy, the timing of revenue

50%

100.0

recognition has been changed to Inspection/Acceptance Basis.

90.0

40%

80.0

70.0

30%

60.0

50.0

40.0

20%

30.0

20.0

10%

10.0

0.0

0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income Margin

Operating income margin trended at over 40% owing to the high GP margin

(FY24_1Q Operating income margin 40.3, Ordinary income margin 40.6%, Net income margin 28.6%)

3

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Sales Breakdown by Product

Billions of Yen

110.0

100.0

90.0

80.0

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY23 1Q

FY20 1Q

FY21 1Q

FY22 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY24 1Q

Other

Maintenance Parts

Precision Processing Tools (Consumables)

Precision Processing Equipment

Note: Composition percentages are listed as additional information on the DISCO website.

4

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Sales Breakdown by Region

Billions of Yen

110.0

100.0

90.0

80.0

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

FY20 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY21 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY22 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY23 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY24 1Q

Asia

Japan

Europe

North America

FY24_1Q Overseas sales ratio: 90.6%

5

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Quarterly Shipments

Billions of Yen

110.0

100.0

90.0

80.0

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

101.1

FY15 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY16 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY17 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY18 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY19 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY20 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY21 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY22 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY23 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY24 1Q

FY24_1Q Shipment volume: approx. 101.1 billion yen

6

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Precision Processing Equipment: Sales by Application

Shipment Basis

Precision Processing Equipment

Non-semiconductors

Wafer manufacturing

Other semiconductors

Optical semiconductors

Package singulation

IC

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

QoQ: Increased for IC mainly for generative AI.

YoY: Increased for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.

7

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Dicer: Sales by Application

Shipment Basis

Dicer

Non-semiconductors

Other semiconductors

Optical semiconductors

Package singulation

IC

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

QoQ: Increased for IC mainly for generative AI.

YoY: Increased significantly for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.

8

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Grinder: Sales by Application

Shipment Basis

Grinder

Non-semiconductors

Wafer manufacturing

Other semiconductors

Optical semiconductors

IC

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

QoQ: Decreased for "Other semiconductors" (mainly power semiconductors), but sales for IC supported the whole.

YoY: Increased significantly for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.

9

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

Precision Processing Tools Sales (Consumables)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Precision processing tool (consumables) shipments remained steady.

Reached a record high linked to an upward trend in customer facility operation rates.

10

©DISCO CORPORATION All rights reserved

