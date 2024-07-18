FY2024
First Quarter Financial Results
July 18, 2024
DISCLAIMER
Statements in this PowerPoint with respect to DISCO's current strategies, plans, estimates, and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of DISCO. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. DISCO cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not make decision on your investment thoroughly based on these statements. Such factors include, but not limited to, (i) general economic conditions and levels of demand in DISCO's markets; (ii) developments in technology and resulting changes in semiconductor and/or electronic component manufacturing process; (iii) levels of capital investment for manufacturing semiconductors and/or electronic components; (iv) expansions of the area for products and technologies using semiconductors and/or electronic components and its expanding speed; (v) DISCO's ability to continue to offer products and services corresponding to developments of new semiconductors and/or electronic components and new technologies for manufacturing them; (vi) exchange rates, particularly between the yen, the U.S. dollar, and the euro, and other currencies.
FY2024 1Q Earnings Results
FY2024
FY2023
QoQ
FY2023
YoY
Billions of Yen
1Q
4Q
Amount
(%)
1Q
Amount
(%)
Net Sales
82.8
104.3
-21.5
-20.6%
54.0
28.8
53.4%
Gross Profit
57.7
71.3
-13.6
-19.1%
35.2
22.5
64.0%
Gross Profit Margin
69.7%
68.4%
1.3p
-
65.2%
4.5p
-
SG&A
24.3
25.2
-0.9
-3.5%
18.2
6.1
33.6%
Operating Income
33.4
46.1
-12.8
-27.6%
17.0
16.4
96.7%
Ordinary Income
33.6
46.7
-13.0
-27.9%
18.2
15.5
85.1%
Ordinary Income Margin
40.6%
44.7%
-4.1p
-
33.7%
6.9p
-
Income before income taxes and
33.5
46.5
-13.0
-28.0%
18.1
15.3
84.4%
minority interests
Net Income
23.7
35.4
-11.7
-33.1%
12.7
11.0
87.0%
Sales: YoY increase due to increased equipment shipment and progress in equipment inspection/acceptance.
GP margin: YoY increase due to the exchange rate, high-added value cases, etc.
SG&A: YoY increase mainly due to personnel and R&D expenses.
2
Quarterly Financial Results
Billions of Yen
110.0
Due to the change in accounting policy, the timing of revenue
50%
100.0
recognition has been changed to Inspection/Acceptance Basis.
90.0
40%
80.0
70.0
30%
60.0
50.0
40.0
20%
30.0
20.0
10%
10.0
0.0
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income Margin
Operating income margin trended at over 40% owing to the high GP margin
(FY24_1Q Operating income margin 40.3％, Ordinary income margin 40.6%, Net income margin 28.6%)
3
Quarterly Sales Breakdown by Product
Billions of Yen
110.0
100.0
90.0
80.0
70.0
60.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY23 1Q
FY20 1Q
FY21 1Q
FY22 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY24 1Q
Other
Maintenance Parts
Precision Processing Tools (Consumables)
Precision Processing Equipment
Note: Composition percentages are listed as additional information on the DISCO website.
4
Quarterly Sales Breakdown by Region
Billions of Yen
110.0
100.0
90.0
80.0
70.0
60.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
FY20 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY21 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY22 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY23 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY24 1Q
Asia
Japan
Europe
North America
FY24_1Q Overseas sales ratio: 90.6%
5
Quarterly Shipments
Billions of Yen
110.0
100.0
90.0
80.0
70.0
60.0
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
101.1
FY15 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY16 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY17 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY18 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY19 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY20 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY21 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY22 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY23 1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY24 1Q
FY24_1Q Shipment volume: approx. 101.1 billion yen
6
Precision Processing Equipment: Sales by Application
Shipment Basis
Precision Processing Equipment
Non-semiconductors
Wafer manufacturing
Other semiconductors
Optical semiconductors
Package singulation
IC
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
QoQ: Increased for IC mainly for generative AI.
YoY: Increased for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.
7
Dicer: Sales by Application
Shipment Basis
Dicer
Non-semiconductors
Other semiconductors
Optical semiconductors
Package singulation
IC
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
QoQ: Increased for IC mainly for generative AI.
YoY: Increased significantly for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.
8
Grinder: Sales by Application
Shipment Basis
Grinder
Non-semiconductors
Wafer manufacturing
Other semiconductors
Optical semiconductors
IC
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
QoQ: Decreased for "Other semiconductors" (mainly power semiconductors), but sales for IC supported the whole.
YoY: Increased significantly for IC due to an increased demand for generative AI.
9
Precision Processing Tools Sales (Consumables)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Precision processing tool (consumables) shipments remained steady.
Reached a record high linked to an upward trend in customer facility operation rates.
10
