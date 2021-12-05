Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Discount Investment Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISI   IL0006390137

DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.

(DISI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million

12/05/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the skyline of Manhattan as seen from the One World Trade Center Tower in New York

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Property and Building Corp said on Sunday it agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in midtown Manhattan for $855 million to New York-based real estate firm Innovo Property Group, recording a net loss of $45 million.

The Israeli company, which is 63% owned by Discount Investment Corp, said it had also sold property in Israel for 390 million shekels ($123 million).

Doron Cohen, chief executive of both Property and Building and Discount, said management was focusing on income-producing properties in Israel and that the amount it was receiving from both transactions would allow it to advance this policy.

"We are continuing the policy and examining the possibility of realising additional properties in the United States and in Israel," Cohen said, noting the sale of the HSBC building came despite "gloomy" predictions over U.S. commercial real estate market.

He cited Tivoli Village, an upscale apartment complex in Las Vegas that opened this year, which may be put up for sale as part of the company's efforts to boost liquidity and reduce debt.

Along with conglomerate Koor Industries, Property and Building, bought the 30-storey, 80,000 square metre HSBC Tower in 2009 for $353 million. In 2011, Property acquired Koor's stake in the tower which has an occupancy of 99%, it said. HSBC had bought the building in the 1990s.

Property and Building said the value of the HSBC Tower in its books was $864 million as of Sept. 30. After costs, it said it would record a net loss of $45 million from the sale.

Completion of the sale is expected by April 1, 2022 subject to Innovo's right to advance the date while also receiving options to postpone the completion twice for 30 days each.

Property said after the sale it will have a net cash flow of $343 million.

Its shares were 0.7% lower in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 3.1605 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD. -2.97% 10.44 End-of-day quote.15.23%
PROPERTY & BUILDING CORP. LTD. -2.25% 425 End-of-day quote.34.20%
All news about DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.
07:49aIsraeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million
RE
11/18Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
08/19Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
03/22Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
2020Mega Or Holdings Ltd, Elco Ltd. agreed to acquire 82.26% stake in Discount Investment C..
CI
2019Discount Investment Corporation Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 16, 2018, h..
CI
2019Discount Investment Company Ltd. Announces CEO Changes
CI
2019DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD. : DISI) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2019Tranche Update on Discount Investment Corporation Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
2018Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for ILS 120 million wo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 316 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
Net income 2020 -555 M -176 M -176 M
Net Debt 2020 8 193 M 2 592 M 2 592 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 477 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Doron Haim Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Yair Noiman Vice President-Finance
Baruch Itzhak Chief Financial Officer
Yoram Turbowicz Chairman
Lily Ayalon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOUNT INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD.15.23%467
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG16.43%4 167
ENTRA ASA4.22%4 016
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.29%3 198
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-0.99%2 858
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)29.42%1 819