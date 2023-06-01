DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : NAMES DANIELA O'LEARY-GILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES NAMES DANIELA O'LEARY-GILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

RIVERWOODS, IL, June 1, 2023- Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced today that Daniela O'Leary-Gill will join the company's Board of Directors, effective as of June 14, 2023. O'Leary-Gill previously served as a director on the Discover Bank Board where she served on the Audit & Risk Committee. She is the former Chief Operating Officer of BMO U.S. for BMO Financial Group.

For more than 25 years, O'Leary-Gill held progressively senior P&L, strategy, and governance leadership roles, globally and in the U.S., for BMO Financial Group. In her last role with BMO, as Chief Operating Officer, BMO U.S., she was a member of BMO's U.S. Executive Committee.

O'Leary-Gill will serve on the Board's Audit Committee. She joins Beverley A. Sibblies, also a member of the Discover Bank Board, who was recently elected to the DFS Board and serves on the Audit Committee.

The Company also announced that Mary K. Bush will be resigning from its Board of Directors effective June 2, 2023.

"Daniela's nearly three decades of experience in the banking industry, and knowledge of Discover through her prior service on the Discover Bank Board further strengthens our Board and will help us succeed in becoming a leading digital consumer bank," said Thomas Maheras, Chair of the Board. "While the Board will miss Mary's exemplary leadership and commitment during her tenure on the Board, and is grateful to her for her service, the Board is committed to thoughtful refreshment and succession planning as demonstrated by the recent addition of Beverley Sibblies to the Board. Both Daniela's and Beverley's experience with governance and regulatory issues will provide valuable contributions to the Company."

