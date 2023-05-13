Advanced search
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DFS.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation into compliance practices at its student loan servicing business, the Company was suspending its share buyback program.

On this news, Discover's stock fell as much as 10.5% during intraday trading on July 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-financial-services-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-dfs-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823875.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
