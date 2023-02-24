Discover Financial Services : 4Q 2022 Basel III Disclosures
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosures
For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2022
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosures for the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Disclosure Road Map
1
Overview
2
Scope of Application
2
Capital Structure
4
Capital Adequacy
5
Capital Conservation Buffer and Stress Capital Buffer
6
Credit Risk: General Disclosures
6
Counterparty CreditRisk-RelatedExposures: General Disclosures
8
Credit Risk Mitigation
9
Securitization
10
Equities Not Subject to Market Risk Rule
10
Interest Rate Risk forNon-TradingActivities
11
Except as otherwise indicated or unless the context otherwise requires, "Discover Financial Services," "Discover," "DFS," "we," "us," "our," and "the Company" refers to Discover Financial Services and its subsidiaries.
Disclosure Road Map
The following table provides page references for disclosures within the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to topics addressed in this Basel III disclosure report:
Basel III
2022
Annual
Report
Report
Topic
Subtopic
Page Reference(s)
Overview
Introduction
2
Basel III and Regulatory Capital Disclosure Report
2
118-119
Scope of Application
Basis of Consolidation
2
85
Capital in Subsidiaries
2
Restrictions on Capital
3
20
Capital Structure
Regulatory Capital Instruments
4
113
Regulatory Capital Ratios
5
118-119
Capital Adequacy
Capital Planning and Management
5
118-119
Standardized Approach Risk-Weighted Assets
5
Risk-BasedCapital Ratios
6
119
Capital Conservation Buffer and Stress Capital Buffer
6
71-72
Credit Risk: General Disclosures
Credit Risk Management Objectives and Policies
6
5-6,11-18
Delinquent Loans
6
87, 90-93,
96-104
Allowance for Credit Losses
7
87-89
Credit Risk Exposures
7-8
96-104
Counterparty Credit Risk-Related Exposures: General
Counterparty Credit Risk Exposures
8-9
127-131
Disclosures
Methodology Used to Assign Derivative Credit Limits
9
Policies for Securing, Valuing and Managing Collateral
-
for Derivatives and Establishing Credit Reserves
Primary Types of Collateral for Derivatives Exposures
9
Credit Risk Mitigation
9
Securitization
Securitization Activities
10
104-106
Equities Not Subject to Market Risk Rule
Overview
10
Risk Weighting
10-11
Interest Rate Risk for Non-Trading Activities
11
75-76
1
Overview
Introduction
Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company was incorporated in Delaware in 1960. The Company is a bank holding company ("BHC") under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and therefore, the Company is subject to oversight, regulation and examination by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"). The Company provides digital banking products and services and payment services through its subsidiaries. The Company offers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home loans and deposit products to its customers. The Company also operates the Discover Network, the PULSE network ("PULSE") and Diners Club International ("Diners Club"), collectively known as the Discover Global Network. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs domestically and internationally, as well as merchant acceptance throughout the United States of America ("U.S.") for debit card transactions. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees, which are generally financial institutions, that issue Diners Club branded credit and charge cards and/or provide card acceptance services.
The Company's banking subsidiary, Discover Bank, offers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans and home loans. Discover Bank also offers certificates of deposit, savings and checking accounts and other types of deposit accounts. Discover Bank is chartered and regulated by the Office of the Delaware State Bank Commissioner. Discover Bank is also regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), which insures its deposits up to applicable limits and serves as the bank's primary federal banking regulator.
Basel III and Regulatory Capital Disclosure Report
DFS and Discover Bank are subject to regulatory capital rules issued by the Federal Reserve and FDIC, respectively, under the Basel Committee's December 2010 framework ("Basel III rules"). Under the Basel III rules, DFS and Discover Bank are classified as "standardized approach" entities.
The Basel III rules establish a more risk-sensitive approach to capital management and require the Company to publicly disclose certain qualitative and quantitative information regarding its capital structure and adequacy, credit risk and related mitigation policies, securitizations, equity exposures, operational risk and other matters. The qualitative and quantitative information included are commonly referred to as the "Pillar 3 Disclosures." The U.S. regulators have required the Pillar 3 Disclosures with an expressed objective of improving market discipline and encouraging sound risk management practices. This report provides the required disclosures or references to other publicly-available documents where they are located and includes information on the methodologies used to calculate risk-weighted assets ("RWAs"). See Note 17: Capital Adequacy in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K") for a detailed discussion of the Basel III requirements.
This report should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2022 Form 10-K, Federal Reserve report form FR Y-9C for the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022, and Discover Bank's Call Report ("Call Report") for the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022, which include essential information on risk management policies and practices and regulatory capital ratios. In addition, this document contains a disclosure road map.
Scope of Application
Basis of Consolidation
The basis of consolidation used for regulatory reporting is the same as that used under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See Note 1: Background and Basis of Presentation in the 2022 Form 10-K for details on the Company's principles of consolidation.
Capital in Subsidiaries
Discover Bank is the Company's only depository institution subsidiary. At December 31, 2022, the Company did not have any subsidiaries whose regulatory capital was less than the minimum required regulatory capital amount. The Company does not have any insurance subsidiaries subject to the Basel III rules.
2
Restrictions on Capital
The Federal Reserve requires a BHC to inform and consult with the Federal Reserve before declaring and paying any dividends that would cause an institution to become inadequately capitalized. The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors and compliance with the Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") final rule. Banking laws and regulations and DFS' banking regulators may limit or prohibit the payment of dividends on, or DFS' repurchase of, DFS' stock at any time. As a result, there can be no assurance that DFS will declare and pay any dividends on or repurchase DFS stock in the future. At December 31, 2022, DFS was "well-capitalized" as defined in the Federal Reserve's Regulation Y.
The amount and size of any future dividends and share repurchases will depend on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements, future prospects, regulatory review and other factors. In July 2022, the Company suspended its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation related to the Company's student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters conducted under the oversight of a board- appointed independent special committee. In November 2022, the investigation was completed and the Company resumed share repurchases under the existing program. The Company continues to communicate with the supervisory staff of its regulators regarding the internal investigation, and the Company may be subject to reviews, investigations, proceedings, fines or other actions in connection with its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. Holders of the Company's shares of common stock are subject to the prior dividend rights of holders of the Company's preferred stock or the depositary shares representing such preferred stock outstanding. No dividend may be declared or paid or set aside for payment on the Company's common stock if dividends have not been declared and paid in full on all outstanding shares of preferred stock in any dividend period. For more information, see "Business - Supervision and Regulation - Capital, Dividends and Share Repurchases" in the 2022 Form 10-K.
DFS, the parent holding company, depends on dividends, distributions and other payments from its subsidiaries, notably Discover Bank, to fund dividend payments; share repurchases; payments on its obligations, including debt obligations; and provide funding and capital as needed to its operating subsidiaries. However, banking laws and regulations and DFS' banking regulators may limit or prohibit the transfer of funds freely, either to or from the Company's subsidiaries, at any time. As a result, these laws, regulations and rules may hinder DFS' ability to access funds that it may need to make payments on its obligations or otherwise achieve its strategic objectives. For more information, see "Business - Supervision and Regulation - Capital, Dividends and Share Repurchases" in the 2022 Form 10-K.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Act ("FDIA") imposes various requirements on insured depository institutions. For example, the FDIA requires, among other things, the federal banking agencies to take "prompt corrective action" in respect of depository institutions that do not meet minimum capital requirements. The FDIA sets forth the following five capital tiers: "well-capitalized," "adequately capitalized," "undercapitalized," "significantly undercapitalized," and "critically undercapitalized." A depository institution's capital tier will depend upon how its capital levels compare with various relevant capital measures and certain other factors that are established by regulation. At December 31, 2022, Discover Bank met all applicable requirements to be deemed "well-capitalized" under the Prompt Corrective Action rules and corresponding FDIC requirements.
The FDIA also prohibits any depository institution from making any capital distributions (including payment of a dividend) or paying any management fee to its parent holding company if the depository institution would thereafter be "undercapitalized." "Undercapitalized" institutions are subject to growth limitations and are required to submit a capital restoration plan. For a capital restoration plan to be acceptable, among other things, the depository institution's parent holding company must guarantee that the institution will comply with the capital restoration plan. For more information on FDIA regulations, see "Business - Supervision and Regulation - FDIA" in the 2022 Form 10-K.
