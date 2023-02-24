Discover Financial Services : 4Q 2022 Basel III Disclosures

Overview

Introduction

Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company was incorporated in Delaware in 1960. The Company is a bank holding company ("BHC") under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and therefore, the Company is subject to oversight, regulation and examination by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"). The Company provides digital banking products and services and payment services through its subsidiaries. The Company offers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home loans and deposit products to its customers. The Company also operates the Discover Network, the PULSE network ("PULSE") and Diners Club International ("Diners Club"), collectively known as the Discover Global Network. The Discover Network processes transactions for Discover-branded credit and debit cards and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services. PULSE operates an electronic funds transfer network, providing financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to ATMs domestically and internationally, as well as merchant acceptance throughout the United States of America ("U.S.") for debit card transactions. Diners Club is a global payments network of licensees, which are generally financial institutions, that issue Diners Club branded credit and charge cards and/or provide card acceptance services.

The Company's banking subsidiary, Discover Bank, offers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans and home loans. Discover Bank also offers certificates of deposit, savings and checking accounts and other types of deposit accounts. Discover Bank is chartered and regulated by the Office of the Delaware State Bank Commissioner. Discover Bank is also regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), which insures its deposits up to applicable limits and serves as the bank's primary federal banking regulator.

Basel III and Regulatory Capital Disclosure Report

DFS and Discover Bank are subject to regulatory capital rules issued by the Federal Reserve and FDIC, respectively, under the Basel Committee's December 2010 framework ("Basel III rules"). Under the Basel III rules, DFS and Discover Bank are classified as "standardized approach" entities.

The Basel III rules establish a more risk-sensitive approach to capital management and require the Company to publicly disclose certain qualitative and quantitative information regarding its capital structure and adequacy, credit risk and related mitigation policies, securitizations, equity exposures, operational risk and other matters. The qualitative and quantitative information included are commonly referred to as the "Pillar 3 Disclosures." The U.S. regulators have required the Pillar 3 Disclosures with an expressed objective of improving market discipline and encouraging sound risk management practices. This report provides the required disclosures or references to other publicly-available documents where they are located and includes information on the methodologies used to calculate risk-weighted assets ("RWAs"). See Note 17: Capital Adequacy in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K") for a detailed discussion of the Basel III requirements.

This report should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2022 Form 10-K, Federal Reserve report form FR Y-9C for the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022, and Discover Bank's Call Report ("Call Report") for the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022, which include essential information on risk management policies and practices and regulatory capital ratios. In addition, this document contains a disclosure road map.

Scope of Application

Basis of Consolidation

The basis of consolidation used for regulatory reporting is the same as that used under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See Note 1: Background and Basis of Presentation in the 2022 Form 10-K for details on the Company's principles of consolidation.

Capital in Subsidiaries

Discover Bank is the Company's only depository institution subsidiary. At December 31, 2022, the Company did not have any subsidiaries whose regulatory capital was less than the minimum required regulatory capital amount. The Company does not have any insurance subsidiaries subject to the Basel III rules.