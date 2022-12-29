Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Discover Financial Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
97.45 USD   +2.28%
04:16pDiscover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on January 18, 2023, and Conference Call on January 19, 2023
BU
12/21Hope Mehlman Joins Discover as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
BU
12/21Discover Financial Services Appoints Hope Mehlman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on January 18, 2023, and Conference Call on January 19, 2023

12/29/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
04:16pDiscover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on January 1..
BU
12/21Hope Mehlman Joins Discover as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
BU
12/21Discover Financial Services Appoints Hope Mehlman as Chief Legal Officer and General Co..
CI
12/15Citigroup Adjusts Discover Financial Services Price Target to $113 From $112, Maintains..
MT
12/15Wells Fargo Boosts Price Target on Discover Financial to $115 From $103, Reiterates Equ..
MT
12/14Discover Financial Services : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
12/13Stock Selection in Payments, IT Services, Consumer Finance 'More Critical Than Ever' Am..
MT
12/13Stock Selection Within Payments, Processors and IT Services Crucial With 'Mild' US Rece..
MT
12/13Computerworld Names Discover to 2023 List of Best Places to Work in IT
BU
12/13BofA Securities Downgrades Discover Financial Services to Underperform From Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 286 M - -
Net income 2022 4 267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 26 033 M 26 033 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,28 $
Average target price 120,13 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-17.55%26 033
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-14.25%80 864
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%58 941
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.80%20 477
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.25.04%15 495
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.22%12 838