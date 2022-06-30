Log in
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
94.58 USD   -1.06%
06/29Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Discover Financial Services to $140 From $157, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/29Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $127 From $139, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/24Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
Discover Financial Services Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release on July 20, 2022, and Conference Call on July 21, 2022

06/30/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 706 M - -
Net income 2022 4 081 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 26 857 M 26 857 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 95,59 $
Average target price 138,05 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-15.79%26 857
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.43%90 299
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-15.86%50 010
FIRSTRAND LIMITED6.71%22 348
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.19.73%15 385
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%14 470