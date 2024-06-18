Discover Environmental Commitment Statement

Discover recognizes the impact our operations can have on the environment, and we are committed to fostering sustainability in our business. We acknowledge our responsibility to contribute positively to the global effort to mitigate climate change and protect the environment for current and future generations.

Our environmental commitment encompasses the following key principles:

Promoting Sustainable Practices: We are dedicated to integrating environmental considerations into our value chain and decision-making process. We continually seek opportunities to reduce our environmental impact and promote sustainability through responsible supply chain management and internal policies.

Energy Efficiency and Resource Conservation: We strive to minimize our energy consumption and optimize resource utilization across all our facilities. Through the implementation of energy-efficient technologies, responsible waste management practices, and water conservation initiatives, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and preserve precious natural resources.

Renewable Energy Investments: We understand the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy. As part of our commitment, we evaluate opportunities to invest in renewable energy projects that support the development of clean and sustainable energy sources. By supporting these initiatives, we intend to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Green Building Initiatives: We recognize the significance of sustainable building practices in reducing environmental impact. We incorporate green building principles into our operations by promoting energy-efficiency, sustainable materials, and environmentally responsible construction.

We recognize the significance of sustainable building practices in reducing environmental impact. We incorporate green building principles into our operations by promoting energy-efficiency, sustainable materials, and environmentally responsible construction. Environmental Risk Assessment: We are committed to identifying and mitigating environmental risks associated with our operations. Through our risk assessment processes, we monitor our activities to align with environmental regulations and standards. We work closely with internal and external stakeholders to continuously improve our environmental risk management practices.

Employee Engagement and Education: We believe that environmental sustainability is a collective responsibility. We engage our employees through awareness campaigns, training programs, and internal initiatives to foster a culture of environmental stewardship.

