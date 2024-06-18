Discover Human Rights Commitment Statement
Our mission is to help people spend smarter, manage debt better, and save more so they achieve a brighter financial future. Discover supports fundamental principles of human rights across all our business activities. Our commitment to human rights is informed by the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the United Nations' The Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This Statement outlines Discover's stance on Human Rights as they apply to our employees, customers, and suppliers.
Our Company values, bookended by "Doing the Right Thing" and "Respect," affirm our support of fundamental human rights. Wherever we do business, we respect and protect human rights. Our policies and business practices reflect our approach.
Our employees
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of our culture and our Corporate Impact program. We believe our diverse perspectives and experiences make us stronger and better able to help our customers, employees, and communities achieve brighter financial futures. We believe that all employees-regardless of class, race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status, religion, or age-should feel valued at work, have a sense of belonging, be treated equitably, and enjoy the same freedom as others regardless of their characteristics.
All employees receive training on our Code of Ethics and Business Conductat the time of hiring, and annually. Our Code of Conduct includes an obligation to report any suspicion of non-compliant and/or unethical behavior, either by Discover or by any of our suppliers, third parties, or partners. All stakeholders are encouraged to raise concerns and report possible policy violations and suspicious behaviors to our Integrity Hotline.
As outlined in our annual Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement, we prohibit any violations relating to, but not limited to, child labor, forced labor, elder abuse, slavery, and human trafficking.
Discover operates in accordance with the various applicable health and safety laws. We are committed to maintaining a work environment where every employee at every level is treated with dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment, and can devote their attention and best efforts to the job without being subject to harmful behaviors.
Our suppliers
The standards we strive to hold our employees to also apply to how we interact with customers, and others, with whom we do business, including suppliers, vendors, contractors, and subcontractors. Discover® expects the entities with which we do business to be equally committed to ethical business practices, respect individual human rights, and conduct their business operations free from human rights abuses, which include forced or child labor, human trafficking, elder abuse, and slavery. It is expected they adhere to all laws and regulations related to working hours and provide a safe and healthy working environment for their employees and contractors as further discussed in the Discover Supplier Code of Conduct.
Our customers and communities
The drive we have for equity internally enables us to advance equity externally. Driven by our mission to help people achieve brighter financial futures, our employees strive to see their work translate to a positive impact for our customers and communities. We are committed to working towards upholding consumer protection laws and regulations and being transparent and equitable in our engagements.
Our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, financial inclusion, and social impact helps support the communities in which we operate. Our financial inclusion work is focused on enabling more people to enter and advance within the financial system by leveraging our diverse portfolio of products and services. Our product and marketing efforts demonstrate our commitment to our overarching approach to inclusion and success.
We apply our community development strategy across all our locations and focus on hyperlocal partnerships and engagements to meet the needs of our communities.
