Our mission is to help people spend smarter, manage debt better, and save more so they achieve a brighter financial future. Discover supports fundamental principles of human rights across all our business activities. Our commitment to human rights is informed by the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the United Nations' The Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This Statement outlines Discover's stance on Human Rights as they apply to our employees, customers, and suppliers.

Our Company values, bookended by "Doing the Right Thing" and "Respect," affirm our support of fundamental human rights. Wherever we do business, we respect and protect human rights. Our policies and business practices reflect our approach.

Our employees

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of our culture and our Corporate Impact program. We believe our diverse perspectives and experiences make us stronger and better able to help our customers, employees, and communities achieve brighter financial futures. We believe that all employees-regardless of class, race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status, religion, or age-should feel valued at work, have a sense of belonging, be treated equitably, and enjoy the same freedom as others regardless of their characteristics.

All employees receive training on our Code of Ethics and Business Conductat the time of hiring, and annually. Our Code of Conduct includes an obligation to report any suspicion of non-compliant and/or unethical behavior, either by Discover or by any of our suppliers, third parties, or partners. All stakeholders are encouraged to raise concerns and report possible policy violations and suspicious behaviors to our Integrity Hotline.

As outlined in our annual Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement, we prohibit any violations relating to, but not limited to, child labor, forced labor, elder abuse, slavery, and human trafficking.

Discover operates in accordance with the various applicable health and safety laws. We are committed to maintaining a work environment where every employee at every level is treated with dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment, and can devote their attention and best efforts to the job without being subject to harmful behaviors.

