Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Discover Financial Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:03:53 2023-03-09 pm EST
106.59 USD   -3.63%
02:55pDiscover Financial Services : March 2022 Discover Bank Call Report
PU
01:44pMastercard, Visa, Discover Financial Services Reportedly Pause Work on Implementation of Gun Codes
MT
03/07Insider Sell: Discover Financial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discover Financial Services : March 2022 Discover Bank Call Report

03/09/2023 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank With Domestic and Foreign Offices - FFIEC 031

Institution Name

DISCOVER BANK

City

GREENWOOD

State

DE

Zip Code

19950

Call Report Report Date

3/31/2022

Report Type

031

RSSD-ID

30810

FDIC Certificate Number

5649

OCC Charter Number

0

ABA Routing Number

31100649

Last updated on

3/7/2023

Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Signature Page

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank

With Domestic and Foreign Offices - FFIEC 031

Report at the close of business March 31, 2022

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State non member banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations).

(20220331)

(RCON 9999)

Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions.The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state non member banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting

schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)

Director (Trustee)

Date of Signature

Director (Trustee)

Director (Trustee)

Submission of Reports

Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:

  1. Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for datacollection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or
  2. Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data in to the electronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.

For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail at CDR.Help@cdr.ffiec.gov.

FDIC Certificate Number 5649 (RSSD 9050)

To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.

The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.

DISCOVER BANK

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

GREENWOOD

City (RSSD 9130)

DE

19950

State Abbreviation (RSSD 9200)

Zip Code (RSSD 9220)

The estimated average burden associated with this information collection is 50.4 hours per respondent and is estimated to vary from 20 to 775 hours per response, depending on individual circumstances. Burden estimates include the time for reviewing instructions, gathering and maintaining data in the required form, and completing the information collection, but exclude the time for compiling and maintaining business records in the normal course of a respondent's activities. A Federal agency may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to a collection of information, unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. Comments concerning the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden should be directed to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget, Washington, DC 20503, and to one of the following: Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551; Legislative and Regulatory Analysis Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, DC 20219; Assistant Executive Secretary, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, DC 20429.

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for A Bank With Domestic and Foreign Offices - FFIEC 031

Table of Contents

Signature Page

1

Table of Contents

2

Emergency Contact Information

4

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and

Income

4

USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money

Laundering Contact Information

5

Bank Demographic Information(Form Type -

031)

6

Contact Information(Form Type - 031)

6

Schedule RI - Income Statement(Form Type -

031)

8

Schedule RI-A - Changes in Bank Equity

Capital(Form Type - 031)

11

Schedule RI-B Part I - Charge-offs and Recoveries

on Loans and Leases(Form Type - 031)

12

Schedule RI-B Part II - Changes in Allowances for

Credit Losses(Form Type - 031)

13

Schedule RI-C Part I - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses(Form

Type - 031)

14

Schedule RI-C Part II - Disaggregated Data on the

Allowances for Credit Losses(Form Type -

031)

15

Schedule RI-D - Income from Foreign Offices(Form

Type - 031)

15

Schedule RI-E - Explanations (Form Type -

031)

16

Schedule RC - Balance Sheet(Form Type -

031)

18

Schedule RC-A - Cash and Balances Due From

Depository Institutions(Form Type - 031)

19

Schedule RC-B - Securities(Form Type - 031)

20

Schedule RC-C Part I - Loans and Leases(Form

Type - 031)

23

Schedule RC-C Part II - Loans to Small Businesses

and Small Farms(Form Type - 031)

28

Schedule RC-D - Trading Assets and Liabilities(Form

Type - 031)

29

Schedule RC-E Part I - Deposits in Domestic

Offices(Form Type - 031)

31

Schedule RC-E Part II - Deposits in Foreign Offices

including Edge and Agreement subsidiaries and

IBFs(Form Type - 031)

33

Schedule RC-F - Other Assets(Form Type -

031)

34

Schedule RC-G - Other Liabilities(Form Type -

031)

35

Schedule RC-H - Selected Balance Sheet Items for

Domestic Offices(Form Type - 031)

36

Schedule RC-I - Assets and Liabilities of IBFs(Form

Type - 031)

37

Schedule RC-K - Quarterly Averages(Form Type -

031)

37

Schedule RC-L - Derivatives and Off-Balance Sheet

Items(Form Type - 031)

38

Schedule RC-M - Memoranda(Form Type -

031)

42

Schedule RC-N - Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Leases and Other Assets(Form Type -

031)

46

Schedule RC-O - Other Data for Deposit Insurance

and FICO Assessments(Form Type - 031)

49

Schedule RC-P - 1-4 Family Residential Mortgage

Banking Activities in Domestic Offices(Form

Type - 031)

53

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Schedule RC-Q - Assets and Liabilities Measured

at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis(Form Type

- 031)

53

Schedule RC-R Part I - Regulatory Capital

Components and Ratios(Form Type - 031)

58

Schedule RC-R Part II - Risk-Weighted Assets(Form

Type - 031)

62

Schedule RC-S - Servicing Securitization and Asset

Sale Activities(Form Type - 031)

72

Schedule RC-T - Fiduciary and Related

Services(Form Type - 031)

73

Schedule RC-V - Variable Interest Entities(Form

Type - 031)

75

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning the

Amounts Reported in the Consolidated Reports

of Condition and Income(Form Type - 031)

76

For information or assistance, national banks, state nonmember banks, and savings associations should contact the FDIC's Data Collection and Analysis Section, 550 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20429, toll free on (800) 688-FDIC(3342), Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank.

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Legend: NR - Not Reported, CONF - Confidential

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing

Other Person to Whom Questions about the

the Reports

Reports Should be Directed

CONF

CONF

Name (TEXT C490)

Name (TEXT C495)

CONF

CONF

Title (TEXT C491)

Title (TEXT C496)

CONF

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C492)

E-mail Address (TEXT 4086)

CONF

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493)

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902)

CONF

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494)

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)

Emergency Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time-sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Primary Contact

Secondary Contact

CONF

CONF

Name (TEXT C366)

Name (TEXT C371)

CONF

CONF

Title (TEXT C367)

Title (TEXT C372)

CONF

CONF

E-mail Address (TEXT C368)

E-mail Address (TEXT C373)

CONF

CONF

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C369)

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C374)

CONF

CONF

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C370)

Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C375)

Disclaimer

Discover Financial Services published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 19:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
02:55pDiscover Financial Services : March 2022 Discover Bank Call Report
PU
01:44pMastercard, Visa, Discover Financial Services Reportedly Pause Work on Implementation o..
MT
03/07Insider Sell: Discover Financial
MT
03/07Transcript : Discover Financial Services Presents at 2023 RBC Capital Markets..
CI
03/06U.S. CFPB's bid to curb late credit card fees faces strong opposition
RE
03/03Goldman Sachs Increases Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $132 From $120, ..
MT
03/03Analysis-US Republicans aim to stymie gun sale codes at state level
RE
03/01Transcript : Discover Financial Services Presents at KBW Fintech Payments Con..
CI
02/24Discover Financial Services : 4Q 2022 Basel III Disclosures
PU
02/23DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 271 M - -
Net income 2023 3 428 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 28 970 M 28 970 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 110,60 $
Average target price 118,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Andrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES13.86%28 970
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.27%78 949
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.21%59 893
FIRSTRAND LIMITED6.58%19 987
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-1.92%15 208
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.32%11 001