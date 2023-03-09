Discover Financial Services : March 2022 Discover Bank Call Report

Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income

To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank-other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent)-to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.

Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing Other Person to Whom Questions about the the Reports Reports Should be Directed CONF CONF Name (TEXT C490) Name (TEXT C495) CONF CONF Title (TEXT C491) Title (TEXT C496) CONF CONF E-mail Address (TEXT C492) E-mail Address (TEXT 4086) CONF CONF Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT C493) Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (TEXT 8902) CONF CONF Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT C494) Area Code / FAX Number (TEXT 9116)

Emergency Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time-sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public.