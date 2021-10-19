Discover Financial Services : Named a 2021 UK's Best Workplace in Tech

Discover was recognized by Great Place to Work ® in their 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list in the United Kingdom.

Discover ranks No. 8 in the large company category. The Best Workplaces™ list is based on responses from a comprehensive employee survey of UK-based tech employees. Discover has two UK offices in Farnborough and Hammersmith.

“The survey results show employees at Discover feel a strong sense of trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie and well-being because of how Discover treats them,” said Steve Croke, vice president of Core Payment Systems. “Discover strives to be the best place to work by making meaningful changes to improve how we recruit, retain and nurture our talent.”

“Technology is what has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic – and what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter what their organisation’s size, location or industry. Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK.

Discover provides a competitive benefits package to all of its employees including a flexible work environment, company culture, competitive pension offering, tuition reimbursement, family friendly benefits and leave and commuter benefits. The company provides various training programs to help foster career growth such as the Discover Technology Academy, a world-class, in-house technology curriculum which cultivates continuous skill development, collaborative learning and innovation in the company’s engineering culture. The company also has 11 Employee Resource Groups globally, which provides tools and resources to help employees connect, build communities at work and foster an inclusive environment.

Discover is hiring talented engineers across domains including cybersecurity, data, devops, infrastructure and software. To learn more on how technology is driving business at Discover, please visit https://medium.com/tech-discover and for more information on job opportunities, visit http://discover.com/stemcareers.

To view Discover’s full profile on the GPTW list, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/awards/uks-best-workplaces-in-tech/uks-best-workplaces-in-tech-2021/.

