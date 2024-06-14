







Discover Financial Services

Monthly Credit Card Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics

As of and for each of the twenty-four months ended

(dollars in billions)





May 31, 2024 Apr 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Feb 29, 2024 Jan 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Oct 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Ending Loans $ 99.8 $ 99.7 $ 99.5 $ 99.9 $ 101.0 $ 102.3 $ 100.9 $ 98.7 $ 97.4 $ 96.9 $ 95.6 $ 94.0 Average Loans $ 99.5 $ 99.4 $ 99.3 $ 100.3 $ 101.3 $ 101.7 $ 99.2 $ 97.9 $ 97.0 $ 96.0 $ 94.5 $ 93.3 Net Principal Charge-off Rate(1) 5.38 % 5.60 % 5.90 % 5.86 % 5.23 % 4.90 % 4.71 % 4.42 % 4.15 % 4.16 % 3.77 % 3.80 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days)(2) 3.65 % 3.72 % 3.83 % 4.01 % 4.02 % 3.87 % 3.76 % 3.61 % 3.41 % 3.15 % 3.00 % 2.86 % May 31, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Ending Loans $ 92.9 $ 91.3 $ 89.8 $ 89.6 $ 90.0 $ 90.1 $ 87.9 $ 85.4 $ 83.6 $ 82.9 $ 81.0 $ 79.2 Average Loans $ 91.7 $ 90.5 $ 89.2 $ 89.5 $ 89.7 $ 89.1 $ 85.9 $ 84.2 $ 83.0 $ 81.6 $ 79.7 $ 77.9 Net Principal Charge-off Rate(1) 3.67 % 3.56 % 3.13 % 3.40 % 2.81 % 2.54 % 2.46 % 2.10 % 2.01 % 1.86 % 1.90 % 1.99 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days)(2) 2.77 % 2.75 % 2.76 % 2.74 % 2.67 % 2.53 % 2.36 % 2.23 % 2.11 % 1.96 % 1.84 % 1.76 %

(1) Represents net principal charge-off dollars (annualized) divided by average loans for the reporting period.

(2) Represents loans delinquent 30 or more days divided by ending loans.

The statistics presented above provide information regarding Discover Financial Services' total credit card portfolio. The data presented differs from the data reported by the Discover Card Master Trust I and, through the collateral certificate, the Discover Card Execution Note Trust (collectively, the "Trusts"), Discover Funding LLC and Discover Bank in their monthly Form 10-D reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which reflects only credit card loans that have been securitized through the Trusts. The credit card loans that have been securitized through the Trusts do not possess identical characteristics with those of the total portfolio of Discover credit card loans, which reflects the aggregate of securitized and non-securitized credit card loans. Thus, the reported credit performance of the Trusts may, on a month-to-month basis, be better or worse than the credit performance of the total credit card portfolio. Reported differences may arise as a result of, among other things, differences in the mix and vintage of loans between the Trusts and the total portfolio, the use of beginning of month principal receivables balances to calculate charge-off statistics in the Trusts compared to the use of average loan balances over the reporting period used in the total portfolio statistics, and the calculation of the Trusts' net charge-off rate annualized on a 30/360 day count basis, as compared to an actual/actual day count basis for the total portfolio.



