Discover Financial Services : Unveils Full 5% Cashback Bonus® Calendar For 2021

Riverwoods, Ill., Nov. 1, 2020 - Discover today released its complete 5% Cashback Bonus® Calendar for 2021 to help cardmembers plan their spending and maximize their rewards. In addition to a variety of quarterly categories geared towards everyday spending throughout the year, like Grocery Stores, Restaurants and Amazon.com, new this year is the addition of Select Streaming Services for the Second Quarter, April through June, which includes more than 20 TV and music streaming subscriptions.

The rewards categories for 2021 include1:

Quarter 1, January - March: Grocery Stores, Walgreens & CVS 2

Grocery Stores, Walgreens & CVS Quarter 2, April - June: Gas Stations, Wholesale Clubs & Select Streaming Services 3

Gas Stations, Wholesale Clubs & Select Streaming Services Quarter 3, July - September: Restaurants & PayPal 4

Restaurants & PayPal Quarter 4, October - December:com, Walmart.com & Target.com5

'The 5% Cashback Bonus Calendar is designed to help our cardmembers earn rewards on their everyday purchases, and we have millions of cardmembers take advantage of our program every quarter,' said Meera Sridharan, vice president of rewards and product strategy at Discover. 'Our focus is on the cardmember and the 5% Cashback Bonus program provides great value to cardmembers for everyday spending, across categories, throughout the year. The pandemic is changing consumer spending habits, and more people are spending time at home, which is why we've added more than 20 TV and music streaming services to the Second Quarter.'

Select Streaming Services for the Second Quarter include: Apple Music, Apple TV+, AT&T TV Now, BET+, CBS All Access, DAZN, Disney +, ESPN+, Fubo TV, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Philo, Peacock TV, Showtime, Sirius XM, Starz, Sling, Spotify, Vudu and YouTube TV.

Each quarter, Discover it® and Discover More® cardmembers can activate to earn up to 5% cash back on $1,500 of spending (maximum $75 cash back) at a variety of sellers without any annual fee.6 In addition to earning 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter, new Discover it cardmembers receive an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match of all the cash back they earn at the end of their first year, automatically.7

To learn more about the Discover 5% Cashback Bonus program visit www.discover.com/5.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1Certain digital wallet transactions qualify for 5%, for more information see Discover.com/digitalwallets. Purchases made through third-party payment accounts, mobile or wireless card readers, virtual wallets or similar technology will not be eligible if the technology does not provide sufficient transaction details for rewards qualification. 5% Cashback Categories: In accordance with standard industry practices, merchants are assigned a merchant category code (MCC) typically based on their line of business, or the type of products and/or services they primarily sell or provide. Discover Card does not assign MCCs to merchants. Even if you make purchases at a merchant of items that appear to fit in a rewards category, the merchant may not have an assigned MCC in that rewards category. Only purchases made from merchants located in the United States are eligible for 5% Cashback Bonus. In order for a purchase to qualify for the 5% Cashback Bonus Program, the transaction date must be before or on the last day of the offer or promotion. For online purchases, the transaction date from the merchant may be the date when the item ships. We may add additional categories within a quarter that may also require enrollment. Rewards are added to your Cashback Bonus account within two billing periods. See Cashback Bonus Program Terms and Conditions for more information about your rewards.

2Grocery Stores (stand-alone), Walgreens (stand-alone) and CVS (stand-alone) from 1/1/21 (or the date on which you activate 5%, whichever is later) through 3/31/21, on up to $1,500 in purchases. Grocery Store purchases now also includes Walmart Grocery Pickup and Delivery purchases only; other purchases at Walmart are not eligible. Purchases made at convenience stores, gas stations, warehouse clubs, discount stores, supercenters (or at grocery stores associated with supercenters or discount stores) are not eligible. Target purchases are not eligible. Walgreens and CVS purchases include only purchases made in-store at Walgreens or CVS, online at Walgreens.com or CVS.com, or through the Walgreens or CVS app. Individual merchants and stand-alone stores within physical Walgreens or CVS locations (including health centers), or on Walgreens.com or CVS.com, may not be eligible in this category. Listed merchants are in no way sponsoring or affiliated with this program.

3Gas Stations (stand-alone), Wholesale Clubs and Select Streaming Services from 4/1/21 (or the date on which you activate 5%, whichever is later) through 6/30/21, on up to $1,500 in purchases. Purchases made at Gas Stations include only merchants in the category that sell automotive gasoline that can be paid for either at the pump or inside the station. Gas Stations affiliated with supermarkets and supercenters may not be eligible. Check with your Wholesale Clubs to make sure your Discover card is accepted. Purchases of affiliated Wholesale Club services, such as delivery services, travel and cell phone purchases, may not be eligible in this category. Individual merchants and stand-alone stores within physical Wholesale club locations, or online, may not be eligible in this category. Select Streaming Services purchases include only the following select U.S. streaming subscriptions: Apple Music, Apple TV+, AT&T TV Now, BET+, CBS All Access, DAZN, Disney +, ESPN+, Fubo TV, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Philo, Peacock TV, Showtime, Sirius XM, Starz, Sling, Spotify, Vudu, YouTube TV. If your subscription is bundled with another product or service, billed by a third party (such as a digital platform, a cable or satellite provider, telecommunications, internet provider or a car manufacturer), the purchase may not be eligible in this category. Add-ons associated with Select Streaming Services may not qualify for this promotion if they are not listed, billed in a bundle, separately or through a third party. Listed merchants are in no way sponsoring or affiliated with this program.

4Restaurants and PayPal from 7/1/21 (or the date on which you activate 5%, whichever is later) through 9/30/21, on up to $1,500 in purchases. Restaurant purchases include only those made at merchants classified as full-service restaurants, cafes, cafeterias and fast food locations. PayPal qualifying purchases are those made through the PayPal wallet online, when you send money to Friends and Family via PayPal using your Discover Card, and point-of-sale transactions using PayPal Here. Payments made through the Xoom transfer service are not eligible for 5%. Any restaurant purchase made using PayPal will only be awarded a total of 5% Cashback Bonus. PayPal, the PayPal logo are trademarks of PayPal or its Affiliates. Listed merchants are in no way sponsoring or affiliated with this program.

5Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target.com from 10/1/21 (or the date on which you activate 5%, whichever is later) through 12/31/21, on up to $1,500 in purchases. Amazon.com purchases include those made through the Amazon.com checkout, including digital downloads, Amazon.com gift cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Local Deals, Amazon Prime subscriptions and items sold by third party merchants through Amazon.com's marketplace. Purchases also include those made in-store at Amazon Go, Amazon Bookstore, and Amazon 4-Star. The Amazon.com logo and the smile logo are trademarks of Amazon or its Affiliates. Walmart.com purchases include only those made at Walmart.com and when shopping through the Walmart app (including Grocery Pick Up and Delivery). Purchases made through affiliates of Walmart.com are not part of this promotion. The Walmart.com logo is a registered trademark of Walmart Inc. Target.com purchases include only purchases made online at Target.com or through the Target app. Purchases made through affiliates of Target.com are not part of this promotion, including, but not limited to, targetoptical.com and targetphoto.com. Target and the Bullseye Design are registered trademarks of Target Brands, Inc. Listed merchants are in no way sponsoring or affiliated with this program.

6Intro purchase APR is 0% for 14 months from date of account opening then the standard purchase APR applies. Intro Balance Transfer APR is 0% for 14 months from date of first transfer, for transfers under this offer that post to your account by January 10, 2021 then the standard purchase APR applies. Standard purchase APR: 11.99% variable to 22.99% variable, based on your creditworthiness. Cash APR: 24.99% variable. Variable APRs will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. Minimum interest charge: If you are charged interest, the charge will be no less than $.50. Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee: 3% Intro fee on balances transferred by January 10, 2021 and up to 5% fee for future balance transfers will apply. Annual Fee: None. Rates as of September 30, 2020. We will apply payments at our discretion, including in a manner most favorable or convenient for us. Each billing period, we will generally apply amounts you pay that exceed the Minimum Payment Due to balances with higher APRs before balances with lower APRs as of the date we credit your payment.

7Cashback Match: Only from Discover, as of August 2020. We'll match all the cash back rewards you've earned on your credit card from the day your new account is approved through your first 12 consecutive billing periods or 365 days, whichever is longer, and add it to your rewards account within two billing periods. You've earned cash back rewards only when they're processed, which may be after the transaction date. We will not match: rewards that are processed after your match period ends; statement credits; rewards transfers from Discover checking or other deposit accounts; or rewards for accounts that are closed. This promotional offer may not be available in the future and is exclusively for new cardmembers. No purchase minimums.

Media Contact

Brittney Mitchell

224-405-0730

brittneymitchell@discover.com

Follow us: @Discover_News