Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Discover Financial Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discover Financial Services to Present at Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference

10/26/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Greene, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A link to the listen-only live audio webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
09:19aUBS Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $142 From $137; Buy Rating K..
MT
10/25DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Ser..
MT
10/25DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Ser..
MT
10/25DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Global Network Study Finds Nearly Half of Global Consumers A..
BU
10/22DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Discover Financial Se..
MT
10/22DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Services..
MT
10/22DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : RBC Lifts Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $14..
MT
10/20DISCOVER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
10/20DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 NET INCOME OF $1.1 BILLION OR $3...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 967 M - -
Net income 2021 5 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 36 539 M 36 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 17 600
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 123,86 $
Average target price 139,89 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES36.82%36 539
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION89.13%93 313
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.79%69 794
FIRSTRAND LIMITED12.13%21 819
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED20.02%13 515
ABSA GROUP LIMITED19.50%8 078