    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
Discover Financial Services to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Roger Hochschild, Chief Executive Officer and President of Discover, will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 951 M - -
Net income 2021 5 366 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 33 336 M 33 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 600
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Discover Financial Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 115,75 $
Average target price 143,68 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES0.16%33 336
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.08%98 755
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.88%61 149
FIRSTRAND LIMITED1.50%22 382
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.06%15 091
ABSA GROUP LIMITED11.36%9 115