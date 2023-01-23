Advanced search
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
110.29 USD   +3.91%
04:18pDiscover Financial Services to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
06:26aElliott Management acquires a multi-billion dollar stake in Salesforce : MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 23
MS
01/20Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $126 From $133, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Discover Financial Services to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

01/23/2023 | 04:18pm EST
John Greene, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 321 M - -
Net income 2022 4 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 28 339 M 28 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 47,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 106,14 $
Average target price 116,22 $
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES8.49%28 339
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.92%83 216
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.95%61 251
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.11%20 967
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.3.16%16 376
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.39%12 548