DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
106.12 USD   +2.40%
04:17pDiscover Financial Services to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
09:22aDiscover Financial to Resume Stock Repurchases Following End of Investigation on Student Loan Practices
06:47aDiscover Financial Services : Other Events (form 8-K)
Discover Financial Services to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/16/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Roger Hochschild, Chief Executive Officer and President at Discover, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 279 M - -
Net income 2022 4 279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 28 314 M 28 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 47,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 103,63 $
Average target price 119,18 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger C. Hochschild President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Greene Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Gus Maheras Independent Chairman
Amir S. Arooni Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert Amndrew Eichfeld Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.32%28 314
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.54%89 828
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.24%60 180
FIRSTRAND LIMITED6.09%20 954
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.21.96%15 033
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.20%13 281