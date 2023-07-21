The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services (“Discover” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DFS). The investigation concerns whether Discover and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 19, 2023, Discover disclosed that it incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier since mid-2007. The Company further disclosed that, as of June 30, 2023, the Company’s consolidated financial statements reflect a liability of $365 million to provide refunds to merchants and merchant acquirers in connection with the misclassification. Discover also disclosed that its Audit Committee directed an external law firm to investigate the issue. On this news, the price of Discover shares declined by $19.40 per share, or approximately 15.92%, from $121.85 per share to close at $102.45 on July 20, 2023.

