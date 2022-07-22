Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Discover Financial Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFS   US2547091080

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

(DFS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-07-22 pm EDT
99.40 USD   -0.61%
12:02pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Discover Financial Services, Inc. (DFS)
BU
09:21aSECURITIES INVESTIGATION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Investors
BU
09:08aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Discover Financial Services to $104 From $111, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Discover Financial Services, Inc. (DFS)

07/22/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services, Inc. (“Discover” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DFS). The investigation concerns whether Discover has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Discover operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

On July 20, 2022, after the market closed, Discover announced Q2 2022 financial results. On the same day, Discover issued a press release revealing that “the company is suspending until further notice its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by a board-appointed independent special committee.” On this news, the price of Discover shares declined by $9.80 per share, or approximately 8.93%, from $109.80 per share to close at $100.00 on July 21, 2022.

Discover previously faced regulatory scrutiny related to its student-loan business in 2015 when the company agreed to a consent order with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regarding private student-loan servicing practices. The Bureau’s 2015 Order required Discover to refund $16 million to consumers, pay a penalty, and fix its unlawful servicing and collection practices. In December 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“Bureau”) issued a consent order against Discover Bank, The Student Loan Corporation, and Discover Products, Inc. (collectively, “Discover”) based on the Bureau’s findings that Discover violated the prior order, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (“EFTA”), and the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (“CFPA”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Discover securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 013 M - -
Net income 2022 4 305 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 27 500 M 27 500 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 48,3%
