Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services (“Discover” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2023, Discover disclosed that it incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier since mid-2007. The Company further disclosed that, as of June 30, 2023, the Company’s consolidated financial statements reflect a liability of $365 million to provide refunds to merchants and merchant acquirers in connection with the misclassification. Discover also disclosed that its Audit Committee directed an external law firm to investigate the issue.

On this news, Discover’s stock price fell $19.40, or 15.9%, to close at $102.45 per share on July 20, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

