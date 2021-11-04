Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of discoverIE Group plc ("discoverIE" or the "Group"), a leading international designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics to industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosalind Kainyah MBE as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 January 2022.

Rosalind brings many years of senior management, executive and board experience in international environments. She has extensive experience in sustainability matters and currently runs Kina Advisory, a consultancy advising on environmental, social and governance performance for businesses. Previously, Rosalind held senior executive roles at Tullow Oil, as Vice President, External Affairs & Corporate Social Responsibility and De Beers SA with various roles, latterly as President of De Beers Inc, the company's representative office in the US.

Malcolm Diamond, Chairman, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Rosalind to the Board. We look forward to working with her and benefitting from her commercial experience and in particular, her sustainability expertise, as we look to build on the work already underway in this important area."

Rosalind Kainyah, Incoming Non-Executive Director, commented: "I am delighted to join discoverIE as it continues its strong progress towards delivering both its business and sustainability objectives."

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, discoverIE notes that Rosalind is a Non-Executive Director of GEM Diamonds Ltd and a Non-Executive Director of CalBank plc. There is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

discoverIE Group plc

Nick Jefferies Group Chief Executive

Simon Gibbins Group Finance Director

Lili Huang Investor Relations

01483 544 500

Buchanan

Chris Lane, Toto Berger, Jack Devoy

discoverIE@buchanan.uk.com

020 7466 5000

Notes to Editors:

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that designs, manufactures and supplies innovative components for electronic applications.

The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") internationally. By designing components that meet customers' unique requirements, which are then manufactured and supplied throughout the life of their production, a high level of repeating revenue is generated with long term customer relationships.

With a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity, the Group aims to achieve organic growth that is well ahead of GDP and to supplement that with targeted complementary acquisitions. The Group has an ongoing commitment to reducing the impact of its operations on the environment, while its key markets are aligned with a sustainable future.

The Group employs c.5,000 people and its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America.

The Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE250, classified within the Electrical Components and Equipment subsector.

