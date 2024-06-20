Notes:

Only holders of Ordinary Shares entered on the register of members of the Company at 6.30pm on Wednesday 24 July 2024, or, if the Meeting is adjourned, at 6.30pm on the day which is 2 days before the time of any such adjournment of it shall (unless otherwise entitled to do so) be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or at any such adjournment. This is in accordance with Regulation 41 (1) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and to vote in his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint more than one proxy provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to different shares held by the member. To appoint more than one proxy you should contact Equiniti's shareholder helpline on the telephone number shown underneath Note 16 below.

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. It should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against".

This Form of Proxy should be signed by a member, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing, and, if a corporation, this Form of Proxy must be executed under its common seal or the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney.

Any corporation which is a member can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a member provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of such holders stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. If Equiniti Limited receives more than one valid Form of Proxy in respect of the same shares, it will accept the last such form.

To be valid for the Meeting, a Form of Proxy should be completed, signed and lodged (together with any power of attorney or any other written authority under which it is executed or an office or notarially certified copy, or a copy certified in accordance with the Powers of Attorney Act 1971 of such power or written authority) with the Company's registrars, Equiniti Limited, at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 6DA, no later than 11.30am on Wednesday 24 July 2024 (or in the case of an adjournment, 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time fixed for holding the adjourned meeting).

The Chairman of the Meeting shall act as a proxy unless another proxy is desired, in which case, delete 'the Chairman of the Meeting' and insert the full name of your desired proxy in the space provided. A proxy will act in his/her discretion in relation to any business, other than that described above, at the Meeting (including any resolution to amend a resolution or to adjourn the Meeting).

Any amendments made to this Form of Proxy after the date of signing must be initialled by the person who signs it and submitted using the methods set out above. Note that the cut-off time for receipt of proxy appointments also applies in relation to amended instructions; any amended proxy appointment received after the relevant cut-off time will be disregarded.

In order to revoke a proxy instruction, you will need to inform the Company by sending a signed notice, clearly stating your intention to revoke the proxy appointment, to Equiniti Limited, at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 6DA, no later than 11.30am on Wednesday 24 July 2024 (or in the case of an adjournment, 48 hours (excluding non- working days) before the time fixed for holding the adjourned meeting). In the case of a shareholder that is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice.

The right to appoint a proxy does not apply to persons whose shares are held on their behalf by another person and who have been nominated to receive communications from the Company in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 (''nominated persons''). Nominated persons may have a right under an agreement with the registered shareholder who holds the shares on their behalf to be appointed (or to have someone else appointed) as a proxy. Alternatively, if nominated persons do not have such a right, or do not wish to exercise it, they may have a right under such agreement to give instructions to the person holding the shares as to the exercise of voting rights.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the Meeting and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual.

CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.