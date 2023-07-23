This document is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately. If you have sold or transferred all of your discoverIE Group plc ordinary shares, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee.
Annual General Meeting
Monday 24 July 2023
Notice of Annual General Meeting and Chairman's explanatory letter
22 June 2023
Dear Shareholder,
Annual General Meeting 2023
I am pleased to write to you with the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of discoverIE Group plc (the "Company") to be held at 2 Chancellor Court, Occam Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AH at 11.30 am on Monday 24 July 2023.
You will ﬁnd with this letter:
- The Notice of Meeting, setting out the resolutions to be proposed, together with explanatory notes.
- A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023, including the Group Financial Statements and the Directors' Remuneration Report 2023.
- A Form of Proxy.
Recommendation
Your Directors believe that all the proposals to be considered at the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and of its shareholders as a whole. They recommend that you vote in favour of the resolutions to be put to you at the Meeting, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial holdings.
Action to be taken
You are requested to complete, sign and return the Form of Proxy, in accordance with the directions, as soon as possible and, in any event, so that it is received by 11.30 am on Thursday 20 July 2023 (or in the event of any adjournment, 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the adjourned meeting). Completion and return of the Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the Meeting and voting in person, should you wish to do so. Should you have any questions please contact Greg Davidson, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary, at companysecretary@discoverIEplc.com.
We will keep you updated with any necessary changes to the arrangements in due course via our website and our market announcements.
Yours faithfully
Bruce Thompson (Chairman)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of discoverIE Group plc (the "Company") to be held at 2 Chancellor Court, Occam Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AH on Monday 24 July 2023 at 11.30 am to consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the Resolutions set out below.
Resolutions 1 to 13 and 20 will be proposed as Ordinary Resolutions while Resolutions 14 to 19 will be proposed as Special Resolutions.
Resolutions
- To receive and adopt the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon (the "Annual Report and Accounts").
- To approve the ﬁnal dividend of 7.90 pence per ordinary share recommended by the Directors in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023, payable on 1 August 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 23 June 2023.
- To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out on pages 125 to 146 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 (other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy).
- To re-elect Bruce Thompson as a Director.
- To re-elect Nick Jefferies as a Director.
- To re-elect Simon Gibbins as a Director.
- To re-elect Tracey Graham as a Director.
- To re-elect Clive Watson as a Director.
- To re-elect Rosalind Kainyah as a Director.
- To elect Celia Baxter as a Director.
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold ofﬁce from the conclusion of this Meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company.
- To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
- That, in substitution for all existing unexercised authorities, the authority conferred on the Directors by Article 7.2 of the Company's Articles of Association be renewed (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked) for a period ending on the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October 2024 and, for that period, the Section 551 Amount is £1,605,935.
- That, in addition and without prejudice to the authority renewed in Resolution 13 above, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company comprising equity securities (as deﬁned in Section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) in connection with a pre-emptive offer by the Company of ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,605,935 provided that this authority shall expire on the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October 2024 save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Board may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of those offers or agreements, as if this authority had not expired.
For the purpose of this Resolution a "pre-emptive offer" means an offer to:
- ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and
- people who are holders of other equity securities if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,
to subscribe for further securities by means of the crediting of entitlements to subscribe or entitlements to rights or the issue of an application form or renounceable letter, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory, or any other matter.
15 That, subject to the passing of Resolution 13 above, in substitution for all existing authorities:
- the authority conferred on the Directors by Article 7.3 of the Company's Articles of Association be renewed (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked) and that the Section 561 Amount is £481,780; and
- the Directors be and are unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company comprising equity securities (as defned in Section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash, and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under Article 7.3 of the Company's Articles of Association) up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time which is subject to Article 7.5 of the Company's Articles of Association, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,
such authorities to apply until the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October
2024 save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or treasury shares to be sold after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities and sell treasury shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement, as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
16 That, subject to the passing of Resolution 13 above, in addition and without prejudice to the authority renewed in Resolution 15 above, the Directors be and are unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company comprising equity securities (as deﬁned in Section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) for cash, and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be limited:
- to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £481,780, such authority to be used only for the purposes of fnancing (or refnancing, if the authority is to be used within 12 months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to either be an acquisition or speciﬁed capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice; and
- to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (a) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,
such authorities to apply until the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October
2024 save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or treasury shares to be sold after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities and sell treasury shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement, as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
- That, subject to the passing of Resolution 14 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the said Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 14 above as if sub-section (1) of Section 561 of the said Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall expire on the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October 2024 save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted or treasury shares to be sold after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities and sell treasury shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
- That, subject to the provisos hereto, the Company be and is hereby generally authorised to purchase any of its own ordinary shares of ﬁve pence each by a market purchase (as deﬁned by Section 693(4) of the Companies Act 2006) provided always that this power shall:
- be limited to a purchase or purchases up to an aggregate of 9,635,610 issued ordinary shares of ﬁve pence each of the Company, representing approximately 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital;
- be limited to a purchase or purchases at a price per ordinary share (exclusive of dealing and other incidental costs and stamp duty) not below ﬁve pence and not above an amount equal to the higher of: (i) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for an ordinary share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Ofﬁcial List for the ﬁve business days immediately preceding the day on which the ordinary share is contracted to be purchased; and (ii) the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the London Stock Exchange as stipulated by Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as it forms part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; and
- unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, expire on the earlier of the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or 23 October 2024 and the Company may make a purchase of its own shares in accordance with this authority after the expiry of the said time limit imposed above where the contract of purchase is concluded before such authority expires and the Company is hereby permitted to make a contract of purchase which would or might be executed wholly or partly after the authority shall have expired.
- That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
- That the Company and all companies that are its subsidiaries at any time during the period for which this Resolution is effective are generally and unconditionally authorised, in accordance with Section 366 of the Companies Act 2006, to:
- make political donations to political parties or independent election candidates not exceeding £100,000 in aggregate for all such companies taken together;
- make political donations to political organisations other than political parties not exceeding £100,000 in aggregate for all such companies taken together; and
- incur political expenditure not exceeding £100,000 in aggregate for all such companies taken together,
during the period beginning on the date of this Resolution and ending at the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting or, if earlier, on 23 October 2024.
For the purposes of this Resolution, 'political donation', 'political parties', 'independent election candidates', 'political organisation' and 'political expenditure' have the meanings given to them in Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006.
By Order of the Board
Greg Davidson
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Registered Ofﬁce
2 Chancellor Court, Occam Road,
Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AH
22 June 2023
