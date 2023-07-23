22 June 2023

Dear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting 2023

I am pleased to write to you with the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of discoverIE Group plc (the "Company") to be held at 2 Chancellor Court, Occam Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AH at 11.30 am on Monday 24 July 2023.

You will ﬁnd with this letter:

The Notice of Meeting, setting out the resolutions to be proposed, together with explanatory notes.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023, including the Group Financial Statements and the Directors' Remuneration Report 2023.

A Form of Proxy.

Recommendation

Your Directors believe that all the proposals to be considered at the Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and of its shareholders as a whole. They recommend that you vote in favour of the resolutions to be put to you at the Meeting, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneﬁcial holdings.

Action to be taken

You are requested to complete, sign and return the Form of Proxy, in accordance with the directions, as soon as possible and, in any event, so that it is received by 11.30 am on Thursday 20 July 2023 (or in the event of any adjournment, 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the adjourned meeting). Completion and return of the Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the Meeting and voting in person, should you wish to do so. Should you have any questions please contact Greg Davidson, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary, at companysecretary@discoverIEplc.com.

We will keep you updated with any necessary changes to the arrangements in due course via our website and our market announcements.

Yours faithfully

Bruce Thompson (Chairman)

discoverIE Group plc, 2 Chancellor Court, Occam Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AH

Tel: +44(0)1483 544500

Registered ofﬁce as above.

Registered No: 2008246 England & Wales