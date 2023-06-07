Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DiscoverIE Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSCV   GB0000055888

DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC

(DSCV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:34:54 2023-06-07 am EDT
826.00 GBX   +3.64%
03:30aDiscoverIE annual profit and revenue up despite inflationary headwinds
AN
02:54aUK house prices fall; Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies
AN
02:19aDiscoverIE Group Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiscoverIE annual profit and revenue up despite inflationary headwinds

06/07/2023 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - discoverIE Group PLC on Wednesday reported an increase in yearly profit and revenue, with the company maintaining an optimistic outlook in the face of inflation pressure.

Shares in discoverIE were up 3.3% to 823.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning, among the best FTSE 250-listed performers.

The Surrey-based maker of customised electronics reported a pretax profit of GBP29.1 million in the year ended March 31, up 70% from the previous year's GBP17.1 million.

"The group continues to manage supply chain and inflationary headwinds effectively with gross margins in the year being robust and slightly ahead of last year on an organic basis," the firm said.

Revenue climbed 18% to GBP448.9 million from GBP379.2 million in the prior year. Organic sales alone rose 10% to GBP434.0 million from GBP395.1 million.

The company said its order book stood at GBP223 million, down marginally from GBP224 million the year prior.

discoverIE declared a final year dividend per share of 7.9 pence, up 6.0% from 7.45p the previous year. This brings the full-year dividend to 11.45 pence per share, also up 6.0% from 10.8 pence the prior year

Looking forward, the company said its order book remained at a higher than expected level, providing visibility of strong demand.

However, it noted that the macroeconomic risks and supply chain disturbances had increased during the financial year.

"We continue to focus on generating organic growth in high momentum, sustainable markets, enhanced by earnings-accretive acquisitions whilst reducing our carbon footprint," said Chief Executive Nick Jeffries.

"The discoverIE business model has proven to be very resilient through difficult market conditions. With a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities and a robust balance sheet, the group is well positioned to make further good progress."

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC 1.51% 809 Delayed Quote.9.03%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.13% 19191.55 Delayed Quote.1.93%
All news about DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC
03:30aDiscoverIE annual profit and revenue up despite inflationary headwinds
AN
02:54aUK house prices fall; Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies
AN
02:19aDiscoverIE Group Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Rises
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (DSCV.L) DISCOVERIE GROUP Reports FY23 Revenue GBP448.9M
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (DSCV.L) DISCOVERIE GROUP Reports FY23 EPS GBX21.70
MT
01:56aStocks called flat; Chinese exports slump
AN
06/06Stocks higher as interest rate decisions loom
AN
05/30DiscoverIE Group plc Appoints Celia Baxter as Non-Executive Director, Effect from 1 Jun..
CI
04/19FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% on Lower-Than-Expected Fall in UK Inflation
DJ
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak in 1Q
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 438 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2023 19,7 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2023 52,5 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,3x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 767 M 953 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
discoverIE Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 797,00 GBX
Average target price 1 012,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Jefferies Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Mark Gibbins Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Bruce Mckenzie Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Tracey Graham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC9.03%953
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.56%46 137
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.11%45 854
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD30.45%38 737
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.26%26 304
JABIL INC.36.11%12 317
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer