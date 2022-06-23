discoverIE : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
CONTENTS
Strategic Report
Highlights
Investment Case
Group at a Glance
Chairman's Statement
Our Business Model
Market Review
Our Strategy
Our Strategy in Action
Key Strategic Indicators
Key Performance Indicators
Strategic and Operational Review
Financial Review
Risk Management
Viability Statement
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
Sustainability Report
Stakeholder Engagement
Non-financial Information Statement
Section 172 Statement
Corporate Governance
The Board
The Group Executive Committee
Corporate Governance Report
Audit and Risk Committee Report
Nomination Committee Report
Directors' Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Statement of Directors'
Responsibilities in Respect of the
Financial Statements
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report to the members of discoverIE Group plc
Consolidated Income Statement
Supplementary Income Statement Information
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Group Financial Statements
Company Balance Sheet
Company Statement
of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
Additional Information
Five Year Record
Principal Locations
Financial Calendar 2022/23
Corporate Information
WELCOME TO THE 2022
03
ANNUAL REPORT
02
04
10
14
16
discoverIE is an international
18
20
leading designer and
24
25
manufacturer of customised
26
42
electronics for industrial
36
applications. We create innovative
54
52
electronics that deliver value to our
75
60
customers, while making positive
78
79
impacts on the environment,
84
society and people's lives.
82
86
97
104
106
109
133
134
146
146
147
148
149
150
151
213
214
215
Visit our investor website
218
www.discoverIEplc.com
219
It contains a wide range of information of interest to institutional and
220
private investors including:
220
■ Latest news and press releases
■ Reports and presentations
Strategic Report
Our vision is to be a leading innovator in electronics, internationally.
Over the past 11 years, we have transformed from a European distribution business to an electronic engineering, design and manufacturing group with our own product development and a global manufacturing footprint.
We aim to go further, to become the world's leading innovator in customised electronics by continuing to build capabilities and strengthen our presence beyond Europe.
The change of
We target
We're
Our strategy
business model
markets that
committed
of focusing on
enables us to
are exhibiting
to making a
sustainable
move up the
structural
positive impact
growth markets,
value chain and
growth and
through our
bolstered
improve our
are driven by
operations and
by earnings
margins
technology
our products
enhancing
acquisitions,
has enabled
us to achieve
Read more on
Read more on
Read more on
substantial
Our Journey
Our Markets
Sustainability
growth
Page 05
Page 16
Page 60
Read more on
Read more on
Our Strategy
Page 18
Our Business
Model
Page 14
Read more on
Corporate Governance
Page 86
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
01
Strategic Report
HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE1
£379.2m
(FY21: £302.8m)
+25%
UNDERLYING EPS1 2
29.4p
(FY21: 22.4p)
+31%
REPORTED FULLY DILUTED EPS
26.3p
(FY21: 13p)
+102%
UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT1 2
£41.4m
(FY21: £30.8m)
+34%
REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT1
£20.9m
(FY21: £17.1m)
+22%
FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE
10.8p
(FY21: 10.15p)
+6%
"This has been a year of record growth, with excellent progress towards our key strategic targets."
Nick Jefferies
Group Chief Executive
Notes
1
These figures relate to continuing operations.
Continuing operations excludes the results of the
Acal BFi and Vertec SA businesses, and profit on
sale, following their disposals during the year. These
two businesses have been treated under IFRS 5 as
discontinued operations.
2
'Underlying Operating Profit', 'Underlying
Operating Margin", 'Underlying Profit before
Tax' and 'Underlying EPS' are non-IFRS financial
measures used by the Directors to assess the
underlying performance of the Group. These
measures relate to continuing operations and
exclude acquisition-related costs (amortisation
Record growth in orders & sales driven by focus on structurally growing target markets
76% of sales into UNSDG aligned sectors of renewables, medical, transport, industrial & connectivity
Organic3 orders: +36% (v FY 2020/21) and +32% (v pre-Covid period FY 2019/20)
Organic sales: +18% (v FY 2020/21) and +14% (v FY 2019/20)
Total sales +25% (v FY 2020/21) and +25% (v FY 2019/20)
Delivering strong financial performance
Underlying operating profit from continuing operations: +34%
Underlying EPS from continuing operations: +31%
Excellent progress towards key strategic targets
Underlying operating margin increased by 0.7ppts to 10.9% (target: 13.5%)
Like-for-likecarbon emissions4 reduced by 33% since CY 2019 (v 50% target by 2025)
Free cash conversion5 over two years of 102% of net profit (v 85% target)
Three international acquisitions completed for £85m, well supported equity placing for net £53m
Beacon, Antenova and CPI; now fully integrated
Sale of Acal BFi completes exit from the business of distribution
Continuing operations1 arranged into two new divisions: Magnetics & Controls ("M&C") and Sensing & Connectivity ("S&C")
Group well positioned for further growth
Record order book of £224m (organic: +62% v Mar 2021; +71% v Mar 2020)
Pipeline of acquisition opportunities in development
Gearing6 of 0.6x, well below our target of 1.5x to 2.0x; significant funding headroom available
New financial year started well
- continued strong organic revenue growth
of acquired intangible assets of £14.0m and
acquisition expenses of £6.5m) totalling £20.5m.
Equivalent underlying adjustments within the FY
2020/21 underlying results totalled £13.7m.
3
Organic growth for the Group compared with
last year is calculated at constant exchange rates
("CER") and is shown excluding the first 12 months
of acquisitions post completion (Phoenix was
acquired in October 2020, Limitor in February
2021, CPI in May 2021, Antenova in August 2021
and Beacon in September 2021). Organic growth
compared with two years ago excludes the first 24
months of acquisitions so also excludes Sens-Tech
acquired in October 2019. The average Sterling rate
of exchange against the Euro strengthened by 5%
compared with the average rate last year, by 2% on
average against the three Nordic currencies, and by
5% compared with the US dollar rate for last year.
4
Target is for Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions
and is based on an intensity measure of tonnes
of CO2 equivalent per £m revenue (tco2e/£m
revenue). Historic figures have been adjusted to
exclude disposals in FY 2021/22 and acquisitions
completed in the last 12 months.
5
Free cash flow is cash flow before dividends,
acquisitions, disposals and equity issuance. Free
cash flow conversion rate of 136% of net profit in FY
2020/21 (linked to an inflow of working capital with
organic sales down 4%). 77% in FY 2021/22 (linked to
an outflow of working capital with organic sales up
18%) giving 102% for the 2 year period (with organic
sales up 14%).
6
Gearing ratio is defined as net debt divided by
underlying EBITDA (annualised for acquisitions).
7
Growth rates for the period FY 2017/18 to FY 2021/22
excludes the Covid year FY 2021/22 so the growth
from FY 2019/20 to FY 2021/22 is treated as one year.
8
Unless stated, growth rates refer to the comparable
prior year period.
02
discoverIE Group plc Innovative Electronics
INVESTMENT CASE
Sustainable growth markets
Increasing electronic content and electrification of products and processes drives demand for electrical and electronic components. We prioritise four markets with structural, sustainable growth.
Predicted growth in
Target markets:
our target markets
Renewable energy,
7-12% p.a
Transportation,
Medical, and Industrial
and Connectivity
Strategic Report
Differentiated product offering
Customised electronic solutions based on commercially proven technologies, designed to meet customers' unique requirements. We manufacture and supply the components throughout the life of the end products.
Longest customer
Long lasting
relationship
customer
30+ years
relationships and
stable, recurring
revenue
Proven strategy for growth
Grow well ahead of GDP through the economic cycle by focusing on target markets and an expanding product offering, bolstered by earnings enhancing acquisitions. Proven track record of delivering strategic and financial targets.
Strong financials
Sustainable, profitable growth and excellent cash generation. The strong balance sheet with a gearing of well below our 1.5x - 2x target allows ample headroom for further acquisitions.
Consistent shareholder return
Disciplined capital allocation with a track record of value enhancing acquisitions drive capital appreciation and progressive dividends.
Revenue
Underlying operating
Free cash flow
growth1 of
profit growth1 of
conversion2 of
38%
28%
116%
CAGR from
CAGR from
on average over
FY 2014-FY 2022
FY 2018-FY 2022
four years to
FY 2022
Read more in Our Business Model on pages 14 to 15
Dividend
Total shareholder
growth of
return3 of
6%
515%
CAGR
FY 2012-FY 2022
FY 2012-FY 2022
Design and manufacturing businesses only; excludes Custom Supply business which was sold in March 2022.
Free cash flow conversion is defined as net cash flow before dividend payments, net proceeds from equity fund raising, acquisition costs and business disposal proceeds divided by underlying profit after tax.
Share price of last trading day of the year and dividend of the year.
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
discoverIE Group plc published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 21:55:06 UTC.