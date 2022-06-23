Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  DiscoverIE Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DSCV   GB0000055888

DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC

(DSCV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
608.00 GBX   -2.65%
05:56pDISCOVERIE : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
06/23DISCOVERIE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17DISCOVERIE : Investor Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

discoverIE : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

06/23/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Enabling technology for a sustainable world

discoverIE Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022

CONTENTS

Strategic Report

Highlights

Investment Case

Group at a Glance

Chairman's Statement

Our Business Model

Market Review

Our Strategy

Our Strategy in Action

Key Strategic Indicators

Key Performance Indicators

Strategic and Operational Review

Financial Review

Risk Management

Viability Statement

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Sustainability Report

Stakeholder Engagement

Non-financial Information Statement

Section 172 Statement

Corporate Governance

The Board

The Group Executive Committee

Corporate Governance Report

Audit and Risk Committee Report

Nomination Committee Report

Directors' Report

Directors' Remuneration Report

Statement of Directors'

Responsibilities in Respect of the

Financial Statements

Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report to the members of discoverIE Group plc

Consolidated Income Statement

Supplementary Income Statement Information

Consolidated Statement

of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Group Financial Statements

Company Balance Sheet

Company Statement

of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

Additional Information

Five Year Record

Principal Locations

Financial Calendar 2022/23

Corporate Information

WELCOME TO THE 2022

03

ANNUAL REPORT

02

04

10

14

16

discoverIE is an international

18

20

leading designer and

24

25

manufacturer of customised

26

42

electronics for industrial

36

applications. We create innovative

54

52

electronics that deliver value to our

75

60

customers, while making positive

78

79

impacts on the environment,

84

society and people's lives.

82

86

97

104

106

109

133

134

146

146

147

148

149

150

151

213

214

215

Visit our investor website

218

www.discoverIEplc.com

219

It contains a wide range of information of interest to institutional and

220

private investors including:

220

Latest news and press releases

Reports and presentations

Strategic Report

Our vision is to be a leading innovator in electronics, internationally.

Over the past 11 years, we have transformed from a European distribution business to an electronic engineering, design and manufacturing group with our own product development and a global manufacturing footprint.

We aim to go further, to become the world's leading innovator in customised electronics by continuing to build capabilities and strengthen our presence beyond Europe.

The change of

We target

We're

Our strategy

business model

markets that

committed

of focusing on

enables us to

are exhibiting

to making a

sustainable

move up the

structural

positive impact

growth markets,

value chain and

growth and

through our

bolstered

improve our

are driven by

operations and

by earnings

margins

technology

our products

enhancing

acquisitions,

has enabled

us to achieve

Read more on

Read more on

Read more on

substantial

Our Journey

Our Markets

Sustainability

growth

Page 05

Page 16

Page 60

Read more on

Read more on

Our Strategy

Page 18

Our Business

Model

Page 14

Read more on

Corporate Governance

Page 86

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022

01

Strategic Report

HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE1

£379.2m

(FY21: £302.8m)

+25%

UNDERLYING EPS1 2

29.4p

(FY21: 22.4p)

+31%

REPORTED FULLY DILUTED EPS

26.3p

(FY21: 13p)

+102%

UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT1 2

£41.4m

(FY21: £30.8m)

+34%

REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT1

£20.9m

(FY21: £17.1m)

+22%

FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE

10.8p

(FY21: 10.15p)

+6%

"This has been a year of record growth, with excellent progress towards our key strategic targets."

Nick Jefferies

Group Chief Executive

Notes

1

These figures relate to continuing operations.

Continuing operations excludes the results of the

Acal BFi and Vertec SA businesses, and profit on

sale, following their disposals during the year. These

two businesses have been treated under IFRS 5 as

discontinued operations.

2

'Underlying Operating Profit', 'Underlying

Operating Margin", 'Underlying Profit before

Tax' and 'Underlying EPS' are non-IFRS financial

measures used by the Directors to assess the

underlying performance of the Group. These

measures relate to continuing operations and

exclude acquisition-related costs (amortisation

Record growth in orders & sales driven by focus on structurally growing target markets

  • 76% of sales into UNSDG aligned sectors of renewables, medical, transport, industrial & connectivity
  • Organic3 orders: +36% (v FY 2020/21) and +32% (v pre-Covid period FY 2019/20)
  • Organic sales: +18% (v FY 2020/21) and +14% (v FY 2019/20)
  • Total sales +25% (v FY 2020/21) and +25% (v FY 2019/20)

Delivering strong financial performance

  • Underlying operating profit from continuing operations: +34%
  • Underlying EPS from continuing operations: +31%

Excellent progress towards key strategic targets

  • Underlying operating margin increased by 0.7ppts to 10.9% (target: 13.5%)
  • Like-for-likecarbon emissions4 reduced by 33% since CY 2019 (v 50% target by 2025)
  • Free cash conversion5 over two years of 102% of net profit (v 85% target)

Three international acquisitions completed for £85m, well supported equity placing for net £53m

  • Beacon, Antenova and CPI; now fully integrated

Sale of Acal BFi completes exit from the business of distribution

  • Continuing operations1 arranged into two new divisions: Magnetics & Controls ("M&C") and Sensing & Connectivity ("S&C")

Group well positioned for further growth

  • Record order book of £224m (organic: +62% v Mar 2021; +71% v Mar 2020)
  • Pipeline of acquisition opportunities in development
  • Gearing6 of 0.6x, well below our target of 1.5x to 2.0x; significant funding headroom available
  • New financial year started well
    - continued strong organic revenue growth

of acquired intangible assets of £14.0m and

acquisition expenses of £6.5m) totalling £20.5m.

Equivalent underlying adjustments within the FY

2020/21 underlying results totalled £13.7m.

3

Organic growth for the Group compared with

last year is calculated at constant exchange rates

("CER") and is shown excluding the first 12 months

of acquisitions post completion (Phoenix was

acquired in October 2020, Limitor in February

2021, CPI in May 2021, Antenova in August 2021

and Beacon in September 2021). Organic growth

compared with two years ago excludes the first 24

months of acquisitions so also excludes Sens-Tech

acquired in October 2019. The average Sterling rate

of exchange against the Euro strengthened by 5%

compared with the average rate last year, by 2% on

average against the three Nordic currencies, and by

5% compared with the US dollar rate for last year.

4

Target is for Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions

and is based on an intensity measure of tonnes

of CO2 equivalent per £m revenue (tco2e/£m

revenue). Historic figures have been adjusted to

exclude disposals in FY 2021/22 and acquisitions

completed in the last 12 months.

5

Free cash flow is cash flow before dividends,

acquisitions, disposals and equity issuance. Free

cash flow conversion rate of 136% of net profit in FY

2020/21 (linked to an inflow of working capital with

organic sales down 4%). 77% in FY 2021/22 (linked to

an outflow of working capital with organic sales up

18%) giving 102% for the 2 year period (with organic

sales up 14%).

6

Gearing ratio is defined as net debt divided by

underlying EBITDA (annualised for acquisitions).

7

Growth rates for the period FY 2017/18 to FY 2021/22

excludes the Covid year FY 2021/22 so the growth

from FY 2019/20 to FY 2021/22 is treated as one year.

8

Unless stated, growth rates refer to the comparable

prior year period.

02

discoverIE Group plc Innovative Electronics

INVESTMENT CASE

Sustainable growth markets

Increasing electronic content and electrification of products and processes drives demand for electrical and electronic components. We prioritise four markets with structural, sustainable growth.

Predicted growth in

Target markets:

our target markets

Renewable energy,

7-12% p.a

Transportation,

Medical, and Industrial

and Connectivity

Strategic Report

Differentiated product offering

Customised electronic solutions based on commercially proven technologies, designed to meet customers' unique requirements. We manufacture and supply the components throughout the life of the end products.

Longest customer

Long lasting

relationship

customer

30+ years

relationships and

stable, recurring

revenue

Proven strategy for growth

Grow well ahead of GDP through the economic cycle by focusing on target markets and an expanding product offering, bolstered by earnings enhancing acquisitions. Proven track record of delivering strategic and financial targets.

Strong financials

Sustainable, profitable growth and excellent cash generation. The strong balance sheet with a gearing of well below our 1.5x - 2x target allows ample headroom for further acquisitions.

Consistent shareholder return

Disciplined capital allocation with a track record of value enhancing acquisitions drive capital appreciation and progressive dividends.

Revenue

Underlying operating

Free cash flow

growth1 of

profit growth1 of

conversion2 of

38%

28%

116%

CAGR from

CAGR from

on average over

FY 2014-FY 2022

FY 2018-FY 2022

four years to

FY 2022

Read more in Our Business Model on pages 14 to 15

Dividend

Total shareholder

growth of

return3 of

6%

515%

CAGR

FY 2012-FY 2022

FY 2012-FY 2022

  1. Design and manufacturing businesses only; excludes Custom Supply business which was sold in March 2022.
  2. Free cash flow conversion is defined as net cash flow before dividend payments, net proceeds from equity fund raising, acquisition costs and business disposal proceeds divided by underlying profit after tax.
  3. Share price of last trading day of the year and dividend of the year.

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

discoverIE Group plc published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
