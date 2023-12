Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. is a Canada-based junior exploration company. The Company is focused on finding quality gold and copper properties. The Company’s properties include Galaxy Property and Rock Creek Ranch. The Galaxy property is comprised of nine claims, two Crown granted claims (Golden Star and Evening Star) and seven mineral claims, covering approximately 91 hectares, seven kilometers southwest of the city of Kamloops in south-central British Columbia within the Kamloops Mining District. The project is located approximately seven kilometers southeast of the past-producing Afton mine and four kilometers northwest of the former Ajax mine. The Rock Creek Ranch property is located in Humboldt County, Nevada, approximately 65 km east-southeast of Winnemucca. The property falls within the Goldrun Mining District. The property lies on a southwestward projection of the Getchell trend, which hosts the Pinson, Turquoise Ridge, and Twin Creeks gold mines in the Osgood Mountains.

Sector Diversified Mining